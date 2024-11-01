Yahoo! and Rogers account holders can claim up to $375 from a $20MM class action settlement

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Time is running out to claim cash reimbursement from a $20MM settlement. Yahoo! and Rogers account holders in Canada have until December 27 to claim settlement benefits relating to Yahoo! data breaches occurring between 2013 and 2016.

Canadian residents with a Yahoo or Rogers account at any time during the period January 1, 2012 through December 31, 2016, who have not opted out of the class, may be eligible to receive compensation from a $20MM settlement with Yahoo! Inc. and Yahoo! Canada Co. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability.

Eligible Class Members can claim up to $125 for each Data Breach, up to $375 , or Credit Monitoring Services for up to one year plus cash reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs up to $25,000 and up to 25% for costs of paid services such as Yahoo advertisement-free or premium email services and/or Yahoo/Aabaco Small Business services.

If the total amount of valid claims exceeds the available funds, claim amounts may be reduced.

If you do not make a claim, you will not get any money and you will give up the right to get money in the future.

The deadline for making a claim is December 27, 2024 . Complete the Claim Form online by going to the website www.YahooClassAction.com.

More information, including a copy of the Settlement Agreement, can be found at www.YahooClassAction.com or by calling toll-free 1-866-808-8075.

SOURCE Charney Lawyers

[email protected], 866-808-8075