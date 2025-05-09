FORD PHEV CLASS ACTION

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 6, 2025, a proposed class action was filed in Toronto against Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Company of Canada Limited ("Ford") on behalf of all Canadian residents who purchased or leased Ford Escape or Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) for model years 2020 to the present. Court File No. CV-25-00742862-00CP

The lawsuit alleges that the class members paid a premium to purchase PHEVs in order to save money on gas, reduce wear and tear on their combustion engines, and help with the environment. The price for purchasing a plug-in electric vehicle is substantially higher than for internal combustion engine or hybrid vehicles.

The lawsuit further alleges that in or about January 2025, Ford circulated a notice warning customers their electric battery may be defective and to stop recharging the battery because of the risk the PHEVs' high voltage battery cells can cause fires, even when the vehicles are not in use.

At the time of the notice, Ford was unable to repair or replace the batteries and remains unable to do so, leaving owners without the ability to recharge their vehicles by plugging them in. This has resulted in reduced ability for the cars to function on battery power and increased costs for gas, and wear and tear on the combustion engine.

