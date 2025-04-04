TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 2, 2025 a proposed class action was filed in Vancouver against Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Company of Canada Limited ("Ford") on behalf of all Canadian residents who owned or leased a Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang, Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, or Lincoln Navigator from model years 2017/2018 to the present that was manufactured by Ford and equipped with a 10R80 10-speed Transmission. Court File No. VLC-S-S-252509

The lawsuit alleges that the 10R80 10-speed transmission, developed through a joint venture between Ford and General Motors, has been linked to significant operational issues. Owners of class vehicles have reported problems such as:

Unintended lunging when shifting from park to drive

Shimmying and shuddering while in motion

Difficulty shifting gears

Premature wear of clutch plates and transmission components

Sudden gearshift that has not been initiated by the driver

If you own a Ford with a 10R80 transmission and have been affected by any of the issues above, please register on our site at https://www.charneylawyers.com/ford-10r80-10-speed-transmission-class-action or reach out to Charney Lawyers PC at [email protected].

SOURCE Charney Lawyers