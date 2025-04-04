FORD 10R80 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION CLASS ACTION
Apr 04, 2025, 17:03 ET
TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 2, 2025 a proposed class action was filed in Vancouver against Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Company of Canada Limited ("Ford") on behalf of all Canadian residents who owned or leased a Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang, Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, or Lincoln Navigator from model years 2017/2018 to the present that was manufactured by Ford and equipped with a 10R80 10-speed Transmission. Court File No. VLC-S-S-252509
The lawsuit alleges that the 10R80 10-speed transmission, developed through a joint venture between Ford and General Motors, has been linked to significant operational issues. Owners of class vehicles have reported problems such as:
- Unintended lunging when shifting from park to drive
- Shimmying and shuddering while in motion
- Difficulty shifting gears
- Premature wear of clutch plates and transmission components
- Sudden gearshift that has not been initiated by the driver
If you own a Ford with a 10R80 transmission and have been affected by any of the issues above, please register on our site at https://www.charneylawyers.com/ford-10r80-10-speed-transmission-class-action or reach out to Charney Lawyers PC at [email protected].
SOURCE Charney Lawyers
