Yahoo! and Rogers customers have three weeks left to claim up to $375 cash from data breach settlement

Account holders have until December 27 to claim compensation from a $20MM settlement.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Yahoo! and Rogers account holders in Canada have less than a month to claim up to $375 in cash compensation. $20 million in settlement benefits have been set aside to remedy the data breaches. Affected persons have until December 27 to get their share.

Canadian residents with a Yahoo! or Rogers account at any time during the period January 1, 2012 through December 31, 2016, who have not opted out of the class, may be eligible to receive compensation from the settlement with Yahoo! Inc. and Yahoo! Canada Co. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability.

Eligible Class Members can claim up to $125 for each Data Breach, up to $375 total , or Credit Monitoring Services for up to one year, plus cash reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs up to $25,000, and up to 25% for costs of paid services such as Yahoo advertisement-free or premium email services and/or Yahoo/Aabaco Small Business services.

Claim amounts may be reduced if the total amount of valid claims exceeds the available funds.

Canadians who have not opted out and do not make a claim will not get any money and will give up the right to get money in the future.

The deadline for making a claim is December 27, 2024 . Claim Forms can be completed online at www.YahooClassAction.com.

More information, including a copy of the Settlement Agreement, can be found at www.YahooClassAction.com or by calling toll-free 1-866-808-8075.

SOURCE Charney Lawyers

Contact (press only): [email protected], 866-808-8075