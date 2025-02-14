Yael Eckstein, President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada, Receives 'Woman of the Year' Award from Jaffa Institute

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada is proud to announce that its President, Yael Eckstein, was named 'Woman of the Year' by The Jaffa Institute at its annual gala in Tel Aviv on January 29, 2025.

(Photo: Yael Eckstein honoured at the Jaffa Institute Gala, holding “Woman of the Year” award)

Eckstein received the award in honour of The Fellowship's longstanding partnership with the organization, which works to assist severely disadvantaged children and their families living in Israel's most impoverished neighbourhoods. The Fellowship has supported food donations to Holocaust survivors, the elderly, and families in need for decades.

Dr. David Portowicz, Founder and President of the Jaffa Institute, presented Eckstein the award alongside Chaim Hurvitz, Chairman of the Board of the Jaffa Institute, and spoke of the late Rabbi Eckstein, who founded The Fellowship more than 40 years ago, as a "beloved and unforgettable personal friend…who was, and remains, one of the people who managed to leave a mark on the state and people of Israel."

Nearly six years after his passing, The Fellowship is now Israel's largest provider of humanitarian aid. Last year alone, The Fellowship donated more than $80 million specifically for food aid programs in collaboration with government offices and various food organizations, and funded over 3 million meals in soup kitchens, in addition to hundreds of thousands of food packages and food vouchers.

"My father began this partnership over two decades ago, as he worked tirelessly to build bridges of understanding and cooperation between Israel, the Jewish people, and Christians worldwide, and encourage them to join the mitzvah of feeding the hungry and assisting communities in need," Eckstein said.

Today, The Fellowship supports more than 2 million Israelis and Jewish people worldwide each year, while combating antisemitism by building bridges between Christian and Jewish communities. The Fellowship has provided more than $157 million in emergency aid to Israel since the attacks of October 7, 2023.

"To see the next generation carrying this holy work forward, while having my sisters and daughters and nieces by my side as I receive this incredible honour is the greatest blessing in the world."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

Media Contact:

Jackie Gotwalt

[email protected]

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada