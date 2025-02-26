The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada Continues Support for Ukraine to Mark Third Anniversary of Ukraine War

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the Ukraine war enters its third year, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada), which has supported Ukraine and the former Soviet Union (FSU) for more than 20 years, today released its impact numbers on the support it has provided to the war-torn country since February 24, 2022.

During the first year of the war, IFCJ Canada provided $3.3 million CAD in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine and other countries in the region affected by the conflict, including food, water, medicine, warm clothing, and other basic needs and services. Additionally, IFCJ Canada facilitated aliyah (immigration to Israel) for more than 1,300 people from Ukraine.

Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada, said of the anniversary, "While the war in Ukraine may no longer be top of mind for much of the Western world, here at IFCJ Canada, we've been on the ground supporting the Jewish community in Ukraine and throughout the FSU long before this war began, and we will be here long after it ends to help ensure its people have the basic needs and lifesaving care necessary to rebuild their lives."

Since the war began, IFCJ Canada has provided the following assistance in Ukraine and throughout the region:

Helped more than 2,800 Jews make aliyah (immigrate to Israel ) from Ukraine

(immigrate to ) from Provided 14,800 elderly individuals and Holocaust survivors with basic necessities such as food, medicine, clothing, and winter relief

Delivered 862,900 hours of home care to assist frail elderly individuals with daily living activities, such as bathing, laundry, cleaning, and cooking, averaging six hours per person per week

Assisted 13,200 impoverished individuals with food and financial aid to observe the sacred holidays of Passover and Rosh Hashanah

Provided 800 children with relief, including case management, material support, emergency assistance, school support, and socialization activities

"Thanks to the hundreds of thousands of supporters worldwide who value and sanctify life, we will continue to pray for peace, and we will continue to provide hope and light in a war that has meant darkness for so many," Eckstein said.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

Media Contact:

Jackie Gotwalt

[email protected]

SOURCE International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada