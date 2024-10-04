The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada Launches 'Flags of Fellowship' Campaign to Commemorate First Anniversary of October 7 Attacks

Christians all across Canada and the U.S. to Unite in Moving Display of Solidarity with Israel and the Jewish People

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) is proud to announce the launch of its "Flags of Fellowship" campaign, a powerful initiative designed to commemorate the first anniversary of the tragic Hamas attacks on Israel that occurred October 7, 2023. The campaign invites Christians and congregations to demonstrate their solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people through prayer and a unified, visible gesture of support.

On Sunday, October 6, nearly 250 churches, universities, schools and synagogues throughout Canada and the U.S. will display fields of 1,200 Israeli flags on their grounds to pray and remember each victim lost that day, and to highlight the unwavering unity of Christians in support of Israel and the Jewish people.

The 300,000+ flags that will be displayed on October 6 and 7 represent the millions of Christians standing together in defiance of hate and anti-Semitism, wanting their voices to be heard. The Flags of Fellowship campaign serves as a public declaration of unity between Christians and Jews, coming together in support of Israel's ongoing struggle for peace.

"The Flags of Fellowship campaign is a poignant reminder of the unwavering bond between Christians and Jews, which is rooted in shared values and a common commitment to sanctify life and pray for peace," said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada. "As we mark this solemn anniversary, we invite Christians everywhere to join us in prayer and courageously demonstrate their support for Israel and the Jewish people, even when doing so isn't easy or popular."

IFCJ Canada is proud to partner with Rabbi N. Daniel Korobkin, mara d'asra (senior rabbi) of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto Congregation, and an IFCJ Canada Board Member.

"Planting Israeli flags on October 6 and 7 serves multiple purposes. First and foremost, it shows our undying solidarity with Israel and her people. It also demonstrates that we will not be intimidated by the hateful anti-Semitism that has recently reared its ugly head in Canada. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, this project was initiated by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Knowing that hundreds of thousands of Christians throughout North America support us and stand united with us in this fight against evil inspires and strengthens us. It is an honour to share in this project with so many kindred spirits who wish to be part of the blessing of Israel," states Rabbi Korobkin.

The campaign will also include a special ceremony on October 6 at Kibbutz Kissufim in Israel, outside the home of a local firefighter whose daughter was brutally murdered on the day of the attacks. The ceremony will include the reading of all 1,200 victims' names and brief remarks from The Fellowship.

IFCJ Canada invites all people of faith to join this movement of solidarity and hope. For more on how to support the campaign, visit www.ifcj.org/FlagsofFellowship.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

