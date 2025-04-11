International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada to Provide 16,000 People with Over $400,000 in Food and Support for the Holidays

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- As we prepare for a second consecutive Passover with Israel at war, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) remains committed to providing support and services to help more than 16,000 individuals celebrate the holiday. In addition to those regularly supported by IFCJ Canada during this season, the distribution will reach thousands of evacuated families, families of the 59 hostages, individuals who have returned from captivity, and survivors of the October 7th Nova massacre.

The distribution of over $400,000 CAD is in response to the growing socio-economic crisis, which has created new populations in need due to the effects of war. The cost of living has continues to rise, making the already high cost of the holiday even more challenging. As in previous years, IFCJ Canada will distribute $200,000 CAD in aid to deliver food boxes filled with Passover staples to 7,000 people across the former Soviet Union (FSU)—including those living in war-torn areas of Ukraine.

Included in the IFCJ Canada 2025 Passover distribution:

In Israel: More than 2,200 households will receive food assistance through food cards, vouchers, or digital cards. This program focusses on those with the greatest needs, including families referred by local welfare departments.

In the FSU: 500 households will receive food boxes containing matzah, grape juice, meat, chicken, and other Passover staples, and 5,000 seder and holiday meals will be distributed to vulnerable Jewish individuals across the region.

IFCJ Canada President Yael Eckstein said, "We begin the Passover seder each year with the words, 'May all who are hungry come and eat.' Especially now—where Jews in Israel and around the world are reeling from the rise of antisemitism and the heavy financial burdens due to the ongoing war—we are answering the urgent call for emergency Passover food aid. IFCJ Canada is honoured to support elderly individuals, children, and families of hostages, helping them celebrate this sacred holiday with dignity and surrounded by love."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

