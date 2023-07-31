MARKHAM, ON, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Rural Canadians will soon have a homegrown choice for broadband after the successful launch of the next-generation JUPITER 3™ satellite.

Starting this fall, Xplore Inc. – Canada's leading rural Internet provider for nearly two decades – anticipates beginning to connect Canadians to high-speed Internet via JUPITER 3, the world's newest and largest communications satellite from Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an Echostar Company.

Xplore to offer 100 Mbps speed satellite Internet following successful launch of JUPITER 3. (CNW Group/Xplore Inc.)

Xplore's new broadband service will help Canadians make the most of rural living with 100 Mbps speeds, professional installation, no upfront hardware costs, and 24/7 Canada-based customer support.

"Canadians who need or prefer to rely on satellite Internet will soon have a homegrown high-speed offering through Xplore," said Rizwan Jamal, President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our service will have no upfront hardware costs – and our solution will be installed by a local professional, so there are no hassles or risk for our customers. We look forward to serving rural Canadians in a new, state-of-the-art way."

Specific availability and pricing details will be available closer to service launch. Visit xplore.ca/J3 to sign up for news and updates.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

SOURCE Xplore Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Maggie Burzawa, Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations, [email protected]