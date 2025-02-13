Xplore Named the Best and Fastest Internet Service Provider in Manitoba

Xplore also receives top-3 ranking in Alberta and New Brunswick

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., a leading provider of Internet services to Canadians in rural communities, has been named Manitoba's best and fastest Internet service provider by PCMag, an expert in internet service benchmarking for over 40 years. Xplore has also been ranked among the Top-3 best and fastest Internet service providers in Alberta and New Brunswick.

The results are based on independently gathered speed test data, which PC Mag combines with other metrics such as price, coverage, and customer satisfaction.

PCMag described Xplore as a "major newcomer to the top 10" among national Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Xplore ranked fifth among ISPs in all of Canada.

"Our team is honoured to receive this recognition from PCMag," said Brent Johnston, CEO, Xplore. "We are excited that more residents and businesses in Manitoba are now able to benefit from faster speeds, with Xplore's world-class network increasing access to education and health care and unlocking accelerated economic growth in communities that have traditionally been underserved. Over the past few years, Xplore has made significant investments in our networks, bringing the best and fastest internet technologies to rural communities, alongside the friendly, local service that sets Xplore apart."

Xplore recently announced more than C$1.6 billion of new funding committed to provide a fully financed expansion plan for Xplore's continued fibre-to-the-home network roll-out. This investment will bring multi-gigabit speeds to more than 400,000 homes in rural Canada by 2027. The funding will also enable Xplore to utilize its 1.6 billion MHZ-POP spectrum portfolio to offer next generation 5G fixed wireless services to over 1.5 million homes across Canada.

For more information about Xplore and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca or call 1-877-969-3152.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

