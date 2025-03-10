Xplore 5G Ultra changes the game with speeds up to 10x faster

MARKHAM, ON, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., a Canadian-based internet provider, announced the launch of 5G Ultra, a new generation of wireless home Internet.

5G Ultra leverages the latest 5G+ technology to offer speeds up to 500 Mpbs to Canadians in small towns and rural communities. That's 10x faster than Xplore's most popular wireless home Internet plan (50 Mbps).

This revolutionary new service is launching today in select regions of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces. Over the coming months, the 5G Ultra footprint will continue to expand throughout Canada.

"This is a game changer, plain and simple," said Brent Johnston, Xplore CEO. "Canadians in rural communities across our country can now access near-fibre speeds, paired with our exceptional 100% Canadian-based customer service. We're talking about a reliable, ultra-fast connection for entertainment, education, health, and economic growth."

The introduction of 5G Ultra is part of the company's plan to invest $1.6 billion in expanding and upgrading its fibre and wireless networks as part of an enhanced commitment to serving Canadians living in rural communities.

"We have one focus and one focus only: delivering the best and fastest connections to people in rural communities across Canada," Johnston said. "That's our legacy and 5G Ultra shows that it's also our future."

For more information about Xplore and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca or call 1-877-969-3152.

About Xplore Inc.

Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

