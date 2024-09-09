MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., a leading provider of Internet services to Canadians in rural communities, announced today that it will receive government funding to connect over 8,800 households in rural Alberta to high-speed Internet.

These connections are part of a larger investment by the federal and provincial governments to expand broadband Internet to a total of 14,400 households – including 800 Indigenous households – in 120 communities across Alberta. Xplore will receive $63 million in combined federal and provincial funding to connect over 8,800 households to speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with unlimited data.

"This is another important milestone in our ongoing effort to deliver high-speed connections to more Canadians in rural communities," said Geoff Lowe, Interim CEO, Xplore Inc. "Building upon our recent fibre deployment successes in Prince Edward Island and Quebec, and our ongoing work in Ontario, this new project in Alberta underscores Xplore's goal of bringing gigabit-speed fibre-to-the-home broadband services to more than 500,000 homes over the next few years."

Over the last year, Xplore finalized fibre connectivity commitments in Prince Edward Island and brought high-speed Internet to 33,000 households in rural Quebec, among other fibre deployment milestones. Xplore also recently reached a financing framework agreement to fully fund its ongoing and planned build-outs of fibre-to-the-home broadband networks in rural communities across Canada and to continue upgrading its 5G network.

This new investment in expanding high-speed Internet in Alberta is being funded by the Government of Canada through the Universal Broadband Fund and by the Alberta Minister of Technology and Innovation.

"High-speed Internet is a necessity. Working with Xplore, your federal government is bringing high-speed Internet to every home in Alberta by 2030," said The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. "All communities, large and small, need a reliable connection to grow their potential in the digital world."

"Alberta's government is committed to bridging the digital divide," said Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology & Innovation, Alberta. "Our investment in Alberta's broadband strategy is delivering results for Albertans across the province, providing access to reliable, high-speed Internet. This infrastructure empowers rural communities, enhances economic opportunities, and improves the quality of life for thousands of Albertans."

For more information about Xplore and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca or call 1-877-969-3152.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

SOURCE Xplore Inc.

Media contact: Indrani Ray, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]