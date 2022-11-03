Ultra High Density Satellite will offer download speeds up to 100 megabits per second

WOODSTOCK, NB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplore, Canada's fibre and 5G company for rural living, today announced that residents and businesses in rural and remote regions will have access to download speeds up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps) and more data on the company's next-generation satellite service, starting in the summer of 2023.

In 2019, Xplore entered into a lifetime agreement with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes) for substantially all of the Canadian satellite broadband capacity on the Hughes next-generation JUPITER™ 3 Ultra High Density Satellite, which is expected to be the world's largest commercial communications satellite when it launches in the first half of 2023. The satellite is designed to provide coverage to 90% of Canada's population.

Xplore customers in rural and remote regions will have access to Internet download speeds up to 100 Mbps. In addition, customers will benefit from full-service professional installation and ongoing hardware support from qualified local technicians, as well as access to friendly Canadian-based technical support, available 24/7/365.

"We are continually investing to enable the best broadband experiences for rural Canadians," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "In addition to Xplore's ongoing fibre and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless rollouts, adding this third JUPITER satellite to our network will deliver dramatically faster speeds to our customers, enabling them to more fully enjoy rural living."

"At Hughes, we value our deep relationship with Xplore and look forward to supporting them in connecting rural Canadians with more high-throughput capacity from our JUPITER 3 satellite," said Paul Gaske, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America Division, Hughes. "Engineered for faster speeds and a more responsive internet experience, JUPITER 3 represents the leading edge of satellite innovation, from the Hughes engineers who created the category."

In addition to offering faster satellite service, Xplore is building fibre-to-the-premise and 5G fixed wireless networks to give Canadians the digital tools they need to connect without compromise . In 2021, Xplore (as Xplornet Communications Inc.) announced the launch of Canada's first rural 5G standalone network. In addition, fibre network projects are underway in seven provinces, with fibre-to-the-premise service already available in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

More information about satellite service pricing and packages will be available closer to launch.

For more information, please visit Xplore.ca/J3.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

For further information: Media inquires, please contact: Maggie Burzawa, Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations, [email protected]