Xplore Outperforms in CCTS Customer Experience Report

Annual CCTS report shows a significant increase in customer satisfaction at Xplore while dissatisfaction with competing telecommunications providers has increased

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., a leading provider of Internet services to Canadians in rural communities, has emerged as a top performer in delivering a positive customer experience, according to the Canadian Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) 2023-24 Annual Report.

Despite a record increase in overall complaints against telecommunications providers last year, Xplore experienced the second-largest decrease in complaints among the top 25 providers. The company accounted for only 0.4% of the total complaints accepted by the CCTS.

The CCTS report details consumer complaint data, trends, and emerging issues within Canada's telecommunications and TV industries. Key highlights from the report include:

Between August 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024 , the CCTS accepted over 20,147 complaints, marking a 38% increase compared to the previous year.

Xplore saw a 29.6% reduction in complaints compared to last year.

Other leading telecommunications companies saw an increase in complaints ranging from 45.7% to 67.8% year over year.

"The latest CCTS results are a testament to Xplore's unwavering focus on the customer experience," said Brent Johnston, CEO, Xplore. "Our Net Promoter Scores are also among the best in the industry, and when combined with the CCTS results, it's clear that our customers are at the core of everything we do. We will continue to invest in our network infrastructure and customer service, bringing Xplore's exceptional services to more Canadians, in more rural communities."

Xplore recently announced more than C$1.6 billion of new funding committed to provide a fully financed expansion plan for Xplore's continued fibre-to-the-home network roll-out. This will bring multi-gigabit speeds to more than 400,000 homes in rural Canada by 2027. The funding will also enable Xplore to utilize its 1.6 billion MHZ-POP spectrum portfolio to offer next generation 5G fixed wireless services to over 1.5 million homes across Canada.

The CCTS is Canada's national and independent organization dedicated to resolving customer complaints about telecommunications and television services, fairly and free of charge. The CCTS has industry-wide participation, with over 440 service provider participants.

For more information about Xplore and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca or call 1-877-969-3152 .

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

