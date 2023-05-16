MARKHAM, ON, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc. is celebrating a milestone in its ambitious network project in Quebec. The company has now enabled 16,000 premises to connect to its new fibre-to-the-premises network. With each new connection, Xplore demonstrates its commitment to providing up to gigabit-speed Internet access to residents and businesses in the province.

Supported in part by Operation Haute Vitesse, the Xplore project will ultimately deliver fibre Internet access to nearly 30,000 premises across Les Sources, Pontiac, Vallée de la Gatineau, Papineau and La Tuque. Project completion is scheduled for this September.

"This is an important benchmark for Xplore as we continue to grow our network in Quebec and across Canada," said Fran Shammo, Xplore Board Chair and interim Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is dedicated to delivering fast and reliable internet access to more residents and more businesses to enhance rural living."

The importance of reliable broadband access has become more evident than ever, with increased reliance on digital connectivity for remote work, online education, telehealth, and other critical services. Xplore's fibre network is designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet, providing Quebec residents and businesses with faster and more reliable connectivity for their everyday needs.

About Xplore Inc.

