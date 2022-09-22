More than 120 rural communities can benefit from 100 Mbps download speeds with unlimited data

WOODSTOCK, NB, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, announced today that more than 21,000 homes and businesses across 124 rural communities in New Brunswick can now connect to download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps - double the download speed previously available from Xplore in these areas.

Previously known as Xplornet Communications Inc., Xplore has been leading rural broadband connectivity in its home province of New Brunswick for nearly 20 years with significant recent investments:

Customers in New Brunswick were the first to experience the full potential of 5G on Canada's first rural 5G standalone network from Xplore, powered by Ericsson's state-of-the-art radio equipment.





The company is working with the Government of Canada as part of the Universal Broadband Fund to finalize an agreement to bring a next-generation fibre network offering gigabit speeds to rural, remote and Indigenous communities across New Brunswick.





as part of the Universal Broadband Fund to finalize an agreement to bring a next-generation fibre network offering gigabit speeds to rural, remote and Indigenous communities across . Last year, Xplore launched service plans with download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps to 11,000 homes and businesses across 48 rural communities across the province.

"As our home province, New Brunswick has been our launching ground for next-gen network technologies as part of our relentless pursuit to enable the best broadband experiences for rural Canadians," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "Access to 100/10 Mbps speeds will ensure that those who live and work in these New Brunswick communities can now connect without compromise."

"We are delighted to continue to collaborate with our partners at Xplore, delivering an advanced rural 5G standalone network last year and powering even faster speeds today for New Brunswickers, all while revolutionizing the rural broadband experience and closing the digital divide together," said Jeanette Irekvist, VP and Head of Customer Unit Canada for Ericsson North America.

Today's announcement is the result of Xplore's ongoing private investment as well as a contribution from the Rural and Northern Communities stream of the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for Phase 2 of the Rural Broadband Upgrade Project.

"Faster broadband Internet service is essential to building strong rural Canadian communities," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. "This project will allow residents, businesses and visitors in New Brunswick to stay connected to friends and family, and access online services and tools. By providing better broadband connections, our Government is supporting economic growth in small and rural communities and improving quality of life for Canadians."

Xplore is investing $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre Internet and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplore currently has fibre projects underway in New Brunswick as well as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The additional following communities can now benefit from download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps from Xplore:

Adamsville Dumfries Long Point Riceville Alexandrina Earle Wharf Maces Bay Ritchie Allardville Parish East Scotch Settlement Malden Rollingdam Anagance Eel River Bar First Nation Mapleton Saint David Ridge Bains Corner Eel River Cove Marners Sutton Saint-Leonard Bannon Fairfield Mayfield Saint-Paul Barnesville Fosterville McGinleys Corner Saint-Damien Bass River Frog Lake Meductic Saint-Norbert Baxters Corner Galloway Melrose Salmon Creek Bay View Gowland Mountain Middle Southampton Scotch Settlement Beaconsfield Grainfield Molus River Seeleys Cove Benton Grangeville Mt. Pleasant Smithfield Birdton Halls Hill Mt. Middleton Smiths Creek Blagdon Hamtown Corner Nackawic South Waterville Bloomfield Ridge Hartfield New Denmark St. Martins Blue Hill Havelock Newtown Sunset Valley Bon Accord Heathland Normandie Tennants Cove Botsford Portage Jacksontown North Lake Titusville Bradley Corner Jemseg Northrups Corner Tracy Campbell Settlement Jewetts Mills Old Ridge Upper Queensbury Cape Station Jolicure Orange Hill Van Buren Cap-Pelé Kars Parker Ridge Village-La-Prairie Central Hainesville Keswick Ridge Pennfield Waterborough Centreville Kiersteadville Perry Settlement Waterville Charlo Killoween Pineville West Quaco Crabbe Mountain Kincardine Pokiok Settlement Whites Cove Dawson Settlement Knightville Portage Vale Whites Settlement Dipper Lake George Primrose Whittier Ridge Dobsons Corner Legerville Queenstown Williamstown Dover Hill Lewis Mountain Rees Windsor Duffys Corner Listerville Renous Yoho

For more information, please visit xplore.ca.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

