Xplore Doubles Internet Speeds Available to More Than 21,000 Homes and Businesses in New Brunswick
Sep 22, 2022, 09:25 ET
More than 120 rural communities can benefit from 100 Mbps download speeds with unlimited data
WOODSTOCK, NB, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, announced today that more than 21,000 homes and businesses across 124 rural communities in New Brunswick can now connect to download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps - double the download speed previously available from Xplore in these areas.
Previously known as Xplornet Communications Inc., Xplore has been leading rural broadband connectivity in its home province of New Brunswick for nearly 20 years with significant recent investments:
- Customers in New Brunswick were the first to experience the full potential of 5G on Canada's first rural 5G standalone network from Xplore, powered by Ericsson's state-of-the-art radio equipment.
- The company is working with the Government of Canada as part of the Universal Broadband Fund to finalize an agreement to bring a next-generation fibre network offering gigabit speeds to rural, remote and Indigenous communities across New Brunswick.
- Last year, Xplore launched service plans with download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps to 11,000 homes and businesses across 48 rural communities across the province.
"As our home province, New Brunswick has been our launching ground for next-gen network technologies as part of our relentless pursuit to enable the best broadband experiences for rural Canadians," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "Access to 100/10 Mbps speeds will ensure that those who live and work in these New Brunswick communities can now connect without compromise."
"We are delighted to continue to collaborate with our partners at Xplore, delivering an advanced rural 5G standalone network last year and powering even faster speeds today for New Brunswickers, all while revolutionizing the rural broadband experience and closing the digital divide together," said Jeanette Irekvist, VP and Head of Customer Unit Canada for Ericsson North America.
Today's announcement is the result of Xplore's ongoing private investment as well as a contribution from the Rural and Northern Communities stream of the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for Phase 2 of the Rural Broadband Upgrade Project.
"Faster broadband Internet service is essential to building strong rural Canadian communities," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. "This project will allow residents, businesses and visitors in New Brunswick to stay connected to friends and family, and access online services and tools. By providing better broadband connections, our Government is supporting economic growth in small and rural communities and improving quality of life for Canadians."
Xplore is investing $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre Internet and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplore currently has fibre projects underway in New Brunswick as well as Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
The additional following communities can now benefit from download speeds up to 100 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps from Xplore:
|
Adamsville
|
Dumfries
|
Long Point
|
Riceville
|
Alexandrina
|
Earle Wharf
|
Maces Bay
|
Ritchie
|
Allardville Parish
|
East Scotch Settlement
|
Malden
|
Rollingdam
|
Anagance
|
Eel River Bar First Nation
|
Mapleton
|
Saint David Ridge
|
Bains Corner
|
Eel River Cove
|
Marners Sutton
|
Saint-Leonard
|
Bannon
|
Fairfield
|
Mayfield
|
Saint-Paul
|
Barnesville
|
Fosterville
|
McGinleys Corner
|
Saint-Damien
|
Bass River
|
Frog Lake
|
Meductic
|
Saint-Norbert
|
Baxters Corner
|
Galloway
|
Melrose
|
Salmon Creek
|
Bay View
|
Gowland Mountain
|
Middle Southampton
|
Scotch Settlement
|
Beaconsfield
|
Grainfield
|
Molus River
|
Seeleys Cove
|
Benton
|
Grangeville
|
Mt. Pleasant
|
Smithfield
|
Birdton
|
Halls Hill
|
Mt. Middleton
|
Smiths Creek
|
Blagdon
|
Hamtown Corner
|
Nackawic
|
South Waterville
|
Bloomfield Ridge
|
Hartfield
|
New Denmark
|
St. Martins
|
Blue Hill
|
Havelock
|
Newtown
|
Sunset Valley
|
Bon Accord
|
Heathland
|
Normandie
|
Tennants Cove
|
Botsford Portage
|
Jacksontown
|
North Lake
|
Titusville
|
Bradley Corner
|
Jemseg
|
Northrups Corner
|
Tracy
|
Campbell Settlement
|
Jewetts Mills
|
Old Ridge
|
Upper Queensbury
|
Cape Station
|
Jolicure
|
Orange Hill
|
Van Buren
|
Cap-Pelé
|
Kars
|
Parker Ridge
|
Village-La-Prairie
|
Central Hainesville
|
Keswick Ridge
|
Pennfield
|
Waterborough
|
Centreville
|
Kiersteadville
|
Perry Settlement
|
Waterville
|
Charlo
|
Killoween
|
Pineville
|
West Quaco
|
Crabbe Mountain
|
Kincardine
|
Pokiok Settlement
|
Whites Cove
|
Dawson Settlement
|
Knightville
|
Portage Vale
|
Whites Settlement
|
Dipper
|
Lake George
|
Primrose
|
Whittier Ridge
|
Dobsons Corner
|
Legerville
|
Queenstown
|
Williamstown
|
Dover Hill
|
Lewis Mountain
|
Rees
|
Windsor
|
Duffys Corner
|
Listerville
|
Renous
|
Yoho
For more information, please visit xplore.ca.
Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.
SOURCE Xplore Inc.
For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Johanne Senécal, Xplore Inc., Vice President, Government Relations & Public Affairs, [email protected]
