More than 33,000 homes and businesses now have access to a 2,700km, state-of-the-art fibre Internet network

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore today announced the successful completion of its major fibre Internet project in Quebec.

As the latest testament to the company's commitment to enhancing rural living, the project has enabled more than 33,000 rural homes and businesses in the province to connect to fibre-to-the-premises Internet with speeds up to one gigabit.

Xplore celebrates completion of groundbreaking fibre Internet project in rural Quebec. More than 33,000 homes and businesses now have access to a 2,700km, state-of-the-art fibre Internet network. (CNW Group/Xplore Inc.)

Supported in part by Opération Haute Vitesse, Xplore invested over $132 million to deploy 2,700 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure to connect homes and businesses across the underserved MRCs of Pontiac, Les Sources, La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, La Tuque, Papineau and parts of Haut St-François. Xplore engaged the expertise of more than 400 local workers over the course of deployment, contributing to job creation and economic growth in the regions where the fibre was rolled out.

"At Xplore, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and this fibre network rollout represents our commitment to delivering the best broadband experiences," said Rizwan Jamal, President and CEO. "We understand the importance of reliable, high-speed Internet in today's world, and we're here to ensure that our customers can make the most of rural living."

"This transformative project accelerates digital access and contributes significantly to the economic development of the regions we serve," said Charles Beaudet, Vice President, Government Relations. "We extend our appreciation to the Quebec government and our hard-working crews, Hydro-Québec, ministère des Transports du Québec, the Commission de la Construction du Québec union, as well as local municipalities, for their valuable collaboration and support."

Residents and businesses in the newly connected areas can now enjoy the benefits of fibre Internet, which include faster downloads, smoother video conferencing, enhanced online learning experiences, and improved access to telemedicine services. In addition to providing high-speed Internet access, Xplore is committed to ongoing maintenance and support for the network to ensure that rural communities continue to benefit from reliable connectivity.

Gilles Bélanger, Member for Orford and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance (high-speed Internet and special connectivity projects), stated, "Connection needs in the Outaouais region were especially acute, and the Québec government is proud to have assisted Xplore via its Opération Haute Vitesse program. The MRCs concerned can at last benefit from a high-speed Internet connection, which will help improve their quality of life. Today, with everything happening online, a modern society must be able to provide cutting-edge technology throughout its territory."

Sharing his perspective on the impact of Xplore's fibre internet expansion in the region, Nicolas Malette, Mayor of Cayamant, a municipality in La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, stated, "Today, the MRC of La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau and, more importantly, the Municipality of Cayamant, can count on better high-speed Internet service thanks to the work of Xplore. I would like to thank Xplore and its employees for their collaboration in connecting more of our citizens to fibre optics. High-speed Internet is an essential service for all of our communities and must be accessible to all."

For more information and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca/fibre or call 1-877-959-2934.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maggie Burzawa

Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Xplore Inc.