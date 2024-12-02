MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., a leading provider of high-speed broadband services in rural communities across Canada, today announced the appointment of Brent Johnston as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Geoff Lowe, Xplore's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who recently has also served as Interim CEO, has been promoted to President & Chief Financial Officer.

Johnston brings deep experience in the Canadian telecommunications industry. He previously served as President of Wireless Services, Rogers Communications (TSX, NYSE: RCI), and spent more than a decade growing the consumer markets nationally for both wireless and wireline products at TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU). He also held the role of Senior Managing Director at Apple Canada. Johnston's track record of transformative leadership in the telecom industry will help drive the next phase of Xplore's strategic growth, focusing on delivering world-class Internet to underserved rural communities in Canada.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Xplore's completion in October of a comprehensive recapitalization, with more than C$1.6 billion of new funding committed through both private investment and multiple federal and provincial government broadband programs. This new investment will support the expansion of Xplore's next generation fibre-to-the-home network in underserved Canadian markets and upgrades to its 5G fixed wireless networks.

"We are excited to welcome Brent, whose proven leadership and expertise in the telecommunications industry will help accelerate growth at Xplore," said Fran Shammo, Chairman of Xplore's Board of Directors. "We want to congratulate Geoff on his promotion to President & CFO and thank him for his contributions over the past several months in the role of Interim CEO."

"It is an honour to join the talented team at Xplore," said Johnston. "Having grown up in rural Canada, my commitment to our mission and customers is personal. I understand the needs of Canadians living and working in rural communities and I am looking forward to working with Geoff and team to bring next generation Internet service to our customers in the rural communities that matter so much to me."

"At Xplore we are proud to have achieved great momentum in rural connectivity across Canada," said Lowe. "I am excited to welcome Brent and look forward to working together to deliver next generation fibre and world-class fixed wireless-based services to our customers."

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

SOURCE Xplore Inc.

Media Contact: Indrani Ray, Director, Corporate Communications, Xplore Inc., [email protected]