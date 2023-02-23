MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, today announced that President and CEO Allison Lenehan will transition from his current position and become Senior Advisor to the Xplore Board, where he will focus on strategic initiatives, after 10 years as Xplore's CEO and nearly 30 years of total service to the company. Francis Shammo, Chairman of the Xplore Board and former Chief Financial Officer of Verizon, has been named Interim President and CEO, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the entire Board I would like to thank Allison for his vision and dedication to Xplore, where he has expanded broadband connectivity for rural Canadians for nearly three decades," said Mr. Shammo. "The Board has commenced a search for a permanent successor and, recognizing the company's strong Canadian heritage and customer base, will factor the importance of deep local industry knowledge and relationships in that search. In the interim, I look forward to working alongside Xplore's experienced and highly capable senior management team as interim President and CEO. I would also like to thank Allison for continuing to serve as Senior Advisor to the Board during this transition period."

"I am incredibly proud of what the team at Xplore has accomplished. I am confident in their continued ability to drive innovation and value that will allow more Canadians to fully enjoy rural living and participate in the digital economy," said Mr. Lenehan. "It has been an honour to lead Xplore for the last 10 years and I look forward to the company's continued success."

A member of the Xplore Board since 2020, Mr. Shammo has had an accomplished career in senior positions at leading telecommunications businesses, including twenty-seven years at Verizon where he was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Telecom and Business and as President of Verizon Wireless for the Western region. Mr. Shammo was previously a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Avis Budget Group, a member of the Board of Directors of UNUM Group, and a member of the Board of Trustees of Hope Through Education USA.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

SOURCE Xplore Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Maggie Burzawa, Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations, [email protected]