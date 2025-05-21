WSIB to continue to provide services and support during labour disruption

WSIB waiting for response to its latest offer which includes enhanced benefits and a wage increase above inflation in 2025

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) will continue to process claims and pay income support to those off work due to work-related injury or illness during a labour disruption.

While the strike by members of the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU) will impact some service timelines, the WSIB has taken significant action to minimize any disruptions, including through automated payments for the vast majority of claims. New claims will be prioritized based on urgency of need.

"Our number one concern is helping the people who depend on us for support," said Jeffery Lang, WSIB President and CEO. "We are focused on making sure income support continues for people as they recover from an injury or illness. The WSIB is here to help."

The WSIB is disappointed that OCEU has walked away from the bargaining table. The union has yet to respond to the WSIB's latest offer which includes enhanced benefits and a wage increase above inflation in 2025.

"We're proud that WSIB employees are well compensated in both benefits and wages. We want them to continue to be paid well for the work that they do," added Lang. "We are ready to reach an agreement that is fair for our employees and focused on delivering better, easier, and faster service to the people who need us."

During the strike, people can continue to log in to the WSIB's website anytime, 24/7 to:

Report an injury or illness

Submit documents for an existing claim

See claim, payment, and health benefit information in real time

Register a new business

Access clearances

WSIB employees not represented by OCEU are working to provide priority services during the strike. The WSIB is also working closely with partners and health care providers to ensure minimal disruption to the services they deliver.

Telephone support will also be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, though wait times are likely to be higher than usual. Response times for non-urgent inquiries and services are also expected to be impacted. Updates to services will be available on the WSIB's website (wsib.ca) and on X @WSIB.

"People who suffer workplace injuries or illness depend on us for help," said Lang. "I encourage our OCEU partners to return to the bargaining table to end this disruption and get back to serving the people we are all here to help."

The WSIB provides workplace injury and illness insurance to more than 5.3 million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario. When an injury or illness happens on the job, the WSIB provides wage-loss benefits, medical coverage and support to help people get back to work. Funded by Ontario businesses, the WSIB also provides no-fault collective liability insurance and access to industry-specific health and safety information.

