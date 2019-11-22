WSIB's Health and Safety Excellence program to help make Ontario workplaces safer

New program offers minimum rebate of $1,000 for small businesses, part of premium rate overhaul designed to incentivize health and safety improvements

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced today its new Health and Safety Excellence program. The program, which is now open for registration, provides a clear roadmap to help Ontario businesses improve workplace health and safety.

"Keeping people healthy and safe at work is the right thing to do, and it's also good for business," said Elizabeth Witmer, Chair of the WSIB. "Our new program helps show businesses what health and safety excellence looks like and how they can take steps to achieve it."

The program offers a comprehensive approach to workplace health and safety that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to improve health and safety in their workplaces, whether they're just starting out or want to optimize processes that are already in place.

Consisting of 36 topics, businesses can proceed at their own pace, earning rebates and other recognition as they go. Concluding the Health and Safety Excellence program also makes businesses eligible for the Ontario government's new Supporting Ontario's Safe Employers accreditation program.

The Health and Safety Excellence program offers Ontario businesses:

Support and guidance from WSIB-approved providers

Opportunities to network and share best practices with other like-minded businesses

Reduced risk associated with hazards and a better health and safety culture in their workplace

Rebates on premiums - a minimum of $1000 per topic for small businesses, up to 75% of their WSIB premium - and money saved by improving their safety experience

"This new program is part of an overhaul of our premium rates to give businesses the data they need and incentives to make a clear business case to invest in health and safety improvements," said Tom Teahen, President and CEO of the WSIB.

In 2020, the WSIB is reducing the average premium rate by a further 17 percent and will introduce a new premium rate-setting model that enables businesses with improved health and safety records to lower the premium rates they pay. The WSIB has also added a new online service that enables businesses to log in to analyze their past claims and see where improvements can result in a safer workplace.

To learn more about the Health and Safety Excellence program or to join now, businesses can visit www.wsib.ca/healthandsafety or sign up for an information session.

