WSIB reduces average premium rate by 17 per cent for 2020

Announces new initiatives to improve health and safety in Ontario workplaces

Names winners of the Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced a 17 per cent reduction to the 2020 average premium rate at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. This marks the fourth year in a row the WSIB has reduced the average premium rate and fully eliminates the premium surcharge businesses were paying to cover a historic unfunded liability.

"Eliminating our unfunded liability last year paved the way for us to implement a new premium rate-setting model that levels the playing field, boosts fairness and increases transparency," said Elizabeth Witmer, Chair of the WSIB. "We are pleased that we have been able to help more people recover and return to work while reducing premiums for Ontario businesses."

Reducing the average premium rate from $1.65 to $1.37 is expected to leave approximately $607 million in the economy that businesses can invest in new jobs, new technology and workplace health and safety improvements.

"Our focus now is on improving service for people and making Ontario a safer place to work," said Thomas Teahen, President and CEO of the WSIB. "Today we announced new online services and a new Health and Safety Excellence program to help thousands of Ontario businesses become even better places to work."

New online services unveiled today allow businesses to access Compass, where they can log in to see their individual 2020 premium rates, as well as detailed claims and costs data. By analyzing the available statistics and their own trending data, business leaders will be able to make more informed decisions to improve their health and safety performance and return-to-work outcomes.

Through the WSIB's online services, people can also:

Report an injury or illness

Upload claim-related documents

Register a new business

Make premium payments

In November 2019, the WSIB will also launch its new Health and Safety Excellence program focused on 36 key standards that will provide a clear roadmap for businesses to improve workplace health and safety. Success in the new program can lead to rebates, and an improved health and safety record can help lower premium rates.

At its AGM, the WSIB recognized small businesses who are demonstrating outstanding achievement in establishing health and safety programs.

The winners of the 2019 Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards are:

Gold level – Hawkins Contracting Services Ltd., Stouffville, $5,000

Silver level – Clearview Window Cleaning, Thunder Bay, $3,000

Bronze level – Double AA Metal Roofing Inc., Belle River, $2,000

"We're investing in small businesses who have shown in words and actions that workplace health and safety is a priority," said Witmer. "These award winners are true leaders and are setting the standard for everyone to achieve."

