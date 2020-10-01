WSIB holds premium rates for Ontario businesses

Deferred premium payments not required before January 1, 2021

New online services making it easier for people to access services

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced today that premium rates for Ontario businesses will be held for another year at the same levels paid in 2020, offering stability as employers grapple with the economic impact of the global pandemic. The announcement comes after four years of significant decreases that cut the average premium rate almost in half.

"By holding premium rate levels for 2021 we are giving Ontario businesses some certainty in these uncertain times," said Elizabeth Witmer, Chair of the WSIB. "Being in a strong financial position allows us to maintain services for people who need them and hold premium rates steady."

Any business that deferred their premiums this spring is also being given until January 1, 2021 to begin repayment, and will have until June 30, 2021 to complete that payment without interest or penalty.

The WSIB has also adjusted its Health and Safety Excellence program to focus on pandemic-readiness for all businesses. By completing topics in the program through an approved provider, businesses can be eligible for premium rebates.

"As businesses adjust to the new realities we are here to help," said Tom Teahen, President and CEO of the WSIB. "There is a bright spotlight on health and safety right now and we need every employer in Ontario to be focused on having strong health and safety programs in place to protect people."

New online services allow people with claims to securely log in to the WSIB's website to view the status of their claim, approved benefits, medical coverage, and anticipated return to work dates.

"Now more than ever people are demanding access to services online," said Teahen. "Being able to follow their claim in real time gives people 24/7 access to the information they need. And they can easily send us messages online without ever having to wait on hold."

At its Annual General Meeting today, Witmer noted the WSIB is ready to face the challenges of the pandemic head on. "The challenges raised by the pandemic have added urgency to our efforts to improve our services and help improve health and safety across Ontario," Witmer said.

