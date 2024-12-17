World Vision welcomes government's plan to take additional steps to address the risk of child labour in Canadian supply chains

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - World Vision Canada welcomes the Government of Canada's announcement to further strengthen existing import bans and introduce additional legislation to ensure child or forced labour is not used in the production of goods entering Canada. This is an important additional step that builds on the momentum ignited by 2023's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act. Through the Fall Economic Statement, Canada is further signalling its commitment to promote labour rights and is ensuring that Canadian companies are not contributing to the exploitation of vulnerable workers, especially children.

"When we welcomed the passing of the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act in March 2023, we signalled that the legislation did not mark the end of Canada's efforts on these issues. Through the Fall Economic Statement, the government is taking some important next steps", said Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada.

For over ten years, World Vision Canada's No Child for Sale campaign has been advocating for concrete steps to address the worst forms of child labour. World Vision Canada's research shows that the value of Canadian imports of everyday products, like electronics and clothing, that are at risk of being produced by child or forced labour, had increased to $48 billion as of 2021. Its 2023 report showed a surge in imports of risky goods of over 50% in the last ten years, including a 71% increase in electronics to $22.1 billion, a 67% increase in clothing to $10.7 billion, and more than 869% increase in imports of protective rubber gloves to more than $800 million in 2021.

"Here in Canada, we are all feeling the impact of price increases across our spending. Cost pressures throughout our supply chains create an even greater risk as imports of risky goods into Canada continue to climb year after year. There is more Canadian companies can do to minimize these risks and today's commitment is another step in the right direction. Canadian families need to be able to afford basic necessities without worrying whether children are being exploited in the production of these goods".

World Vision has contended that every person has the right to work in safe and fair conditions, and that every child deserves the opportunity to go to school and to grow up without being exploited in dirty, dangerous and degrading work. The organization has been advocating for stronger legislation to address child and forced labour in supply chains for over ten years as part of the #nochildforsale campaign. Over 160,000 Canadians have signed a petition calling for legislative measures since the campaign launched.

