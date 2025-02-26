World Vision Canada names Allison Alley as President and CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - World Vision Canada, one of Canada's leading global relief, development, and advocacy organizations, announced the appointment of Allison Alley as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Alley will assume her responsibilities on April 22, 2025.

Ms. Alley has been the President and CEO of Compassion Canada since 2019 and served in various senior leadership roles within the organization since 2012 after a career in financial services. Internationally, she was appointed as the representative of Compassion's Americas region, working with global leadership and teams to drive strategic alignment.

Ms. Alley has travelled extensively to witness and share development work in programs across 29 countries. She has taken on key international leadership roles with Compassion's Global Partner Alliance, which operates in 12 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

The Board of World Vision Canada was impressed to see that Ms. Alley has been instrumental in facilitating organizational transformation at Compassion Canada by growing its digital capacity, enhancing impact, and restructuring its operating model for improved reach and revenue. The Board was also impressed by her servant leadership, expertise in strategic planning, commitment to growing resources, and passion for advocacy and for ministry, all grounded in years of experience and a deep Christian faith.

Ms. Alley holds a Master of Arts in Global Leadership from Fuller Theological Seminary, with an emphasis in International Development and Urban Studies, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario's Ivey Business School.

She has been a leader in the humanitarian and charitable sectors in Canada. Ms. Alley currently serves as the chair of the board of the Canadian Centre for Christian Charities, an association that supports over 3,200 diverse Christian ministries, and she is a former board member of the Kentro Network.

"We are delighted to welcome Allison to World Vision Canada. She is passionate about our mission to partner with children, families and communities to help them overcome poverty and injustice and to experience fullness of life. We look forward to Allison bringing her experience, insight and expertise to World Vision and to having her join our donors, partners, employees, and the World Vision International Partnership in driving our mission forward in a world where it is so urgently needed," said Deborah Holbrook, Chair of the Board of Directors of World Vision Canada.

"I am honoured to join World Vision and grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team who together serve and empower so many of the most vulnerable children in the world," said Ms. Alley. "As I begin this new chapter, I look forward to coming alongside our committed supporters and faithful partners, working with our remarkable teams in Canada and around the world, and further enhancing the experience of our child sponsors, supporters and partners."

Ms. Alley will assume the role of World Vision Canada's President and CEO following the departure of Michael Messenger, who served in the position from 2015 to 2025. During the month of April, Mr. Messenger will work with Ms. Alley and the board to support the leadership transition.

About World Vision Canada

World Vision is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

SOURCE World Vision Canada

Meghan Vanderkruk, [email protected]