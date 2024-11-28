POLL - More than Half of Canadians intend to Donate to Charity This Year

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, World Vision Canada, a global relief, development and advocacy organization, commissioned a survey exploring Canadians' charitable intentions. According to the results, 56% of Canadians intend to make a charitable donation this year despite high inflation and other economic concerns. When asked about their motivation for giving to charity, they responded as follows:

30% say they want to make a difference in the world

28% believe it is a meaningful gift

27% say it aligns with their values

23% say it makes them feel good

21% say they do so to receive tax benefits

12% believe it is a more sustainable form of gift giving.

Why give to charity?

Of those Canadians who intend to make a charitable donation this year, 66% (two-thirds) said they'd prefer to give a charitable gift over traditional material or experiential gifts.

Significantly more young Canadians (18-34yrs ) indicated 'My friend(s)/family member(s) asked for it (charitable gift)" (13%) compared to those 55 years of age and older (6%)..

Canadians living in suburban areas indicated that "It's (charitable gift) a perfect gift for anyone" than those in rural areas

(12% vs. 6% respectively).

Who is giving?

66% of Canadians aged 65+ intend to give to charity this year, compared to 52% of 25-64-year-olds.

Intent amongst Gen Z, millennials, Gen X to give a charitable gift this year is equal across these cohorts.

Methodology

A total of 1,529n respondents 18+ years across Canada were interviewed using an online methodology during the period: November 12 - 18, 2024 . Although this poll comprised of a non-probability sample a poll of comparable sample size (1,529n) conducted with a probability sample would yield a margin of error of +/-2.51%, 19 times out of 20.

About World Vision Canada

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian and development organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision and its partners are working in communities to improve families' economic prospects, strengthen violence prevention and child protection services, and improve education systems. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

