Courage Polar Bear Dip Makes Waves for Clean Water on its 40th Anniversary

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On New Year's Day, hundreds of brave participants will dive into the frigid waters of Lake Ontario at Coronation Park to celebrate the 40th annual Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision Canada while thousands of spectators cheer them on. This beloved Canadian tradition has raised almost $2.5 million to date with this year's milestone event poised to make an even greater impact.

Dressed in everything from dazzling costumes to swimsuits, dippers embrace the icy challenge with enthusiasm and creativity, all united by a shared mission: to bring clean, safe water to children and communities in need.

"For 40 years, we've seen the power of community and commitment through the Courage Polar Bear Dip," says Todd Courage, co-founder of the event. "This New Year's Day and special 40th anniversary year we invite everyone to be part of an extraordinary movement that combines fun, courage, and compassion to make a tangible difference. Together, we can provide the gift of clean water and help transform lives in the DRC and Zambia. Let's make the 40th Courage Polar Bear Dip the most impactful one yet!"

Todd and Trent Courage, founders of the annual event, witnessed firsthand the transformational power of clean water during a 2009 visit to Rwanda.

"When you see what clean water does for a community—providing health, education, and hope—it changes your perspective forever," shares Trent Courage. "For some, the Courage Polar Bear Dip is a personal tradition filled with joy and excitement. For others, it is a chance to directly contribute to life-changing projects around the globe. Water is life. Every jump into the icy water is a leap toward brighter futures for children and families."

Funds raised during the 40th Courage Polar Bear Dip will support World Vision's Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) projects in the DRC and Zambia. These initiatives include:

Rehabilitating critical water infrastructure in Menkao, DRC: Ensuring fresh, potable water flows to over 12,000 people daily.

Revolutionizing water access in Zambia: Constructing water systems that will benefit 800,000 people across communities, schools, and healthcare facilities.

"I'll be ringing in the New Year with a refreshing Polar Bear Dip! What a fun and meaningful start to the New Year," said Michael Messenger, President and CEO, World Vision Canada. "I'm looking forward to joining hundreds of other dippers and ultimately to providing girls and boys and their families with clean water, sanitation and hygiene. Children will also be able to attend school rather than walk long distances to fetch water."

FAST FACTS ABOUT THE COURAGE POLAR BEAR DIP:

The Courage Polar Bear Dip is Canada's largest Polar Bear Dip for charity.

largest Polar Bear Dip for charity. The 2025 event marks the 40th anniversary of this iconic fundraiser.

Since 1995, the event has raised almost $2.5 million for World Vision's clean water initiatives around the world.

The Courage Polar Bear Dip takes place on January 1 each year at Oakville's Coronation Park (1426 Lakeshore Road West).

On-site registration begins at 12:30 p.m.; Costume Contest at 1 p.m.; Dip at 2 p.m.

This year's event is expected to raise $100,000.

. To learn more, register, or sponsor the Courage Polar Bear Dip, visit www.polarbeardip.ca.

