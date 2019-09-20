World Vision launches Chosen™, ushers in a new era of Child Sponsorship

It's a simple, yet powerful switch at the beginning of the sponsorship relationship that recognizes the dignity and value of children living in extreme poverty and expresses World Vison's belief that these children have the power to change their own lives and their communities, and even to touch the lives of their sponsors.

The new initiative starts with people signing up to be chosen and taking their picture. That photo is sent to a community where World Vision works, to be displayed with the pictures of other potential sponsors. The community gathers for a celebration where the kids choose their sponsors. Soon after, sponsors will receive a picture of the child holding their photo and a note letting them know about the child and why the child chose them.

"ChosenTM introduces children to the first of many empowering choices they will now have through child sponsorship, so they can become agents of lasting change. It's part of our long tradition of walking alongside the community, focusing on their needs," Goddard said.

Children from around the world have been excited to participate in this new sponsorship experience. Guatemalan children from a village facing extreme poverty and violence recently arrived at a sponsorship event early, dressed in their best clothes hoping it would increase their chances of being sponsored. As the party started, the children were informed that they would be the ones doing the choosing. Their expressions changed to elation.

Empowering people out of poverty has been at the heart of World Vision's work around the world since the organization started in 1950. Through its efforts, World Vision has impacted the lives of more than 200 million vulnerable children by tackling the root causes of poverty.

Canadians interested in learning more about being Chosen can visit worldvision.ca/chosen.

