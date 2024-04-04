World's Largest BBQ Store Closed and the Auction Starts Today

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ -Turn Up the Heat, a BBQ superstore, formerly located in Vaughan Ontario has closed its doors. Once regarded as the world's largest barbecue store, the approximately 50,000 sq ft retailer sold a selection of the top brands of BBQ's, Pizza Ovens, Fireplaces, Patio Furniture, and Grilling Accessories.

World’s Largest BBQ Store Closed (CNW Group/Danbury Global)

Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc. will be liquidating all the remaining assets immediately. A public large auction is scheduled to run from today to April 11th online. The auction includes a huge selection of new BBQ inventory as well as pizza ovens, fireplaces, parts stock, forklifts and warehouse equipment from top BBQ brands including Broil King, Primo, Kamado Joe, Broilmaster, Tuscan Chef, Weber, and more. "Everything will be sold the highest bidders and the bidding for brand new in box BBQS start as low as fifty dollars" said Jon Ordon, CEO of Danbury Global.

Turn Up The Heat opened in 2020 at the location of the former BBQ World at Langstaff and Highway 400. Due to a combination of many factors including declining sales and increased overheads, the company was forced to close doors after being open for only 4 years.

"There is over 1.5 million dollars at retail of inventory to be sold in one day" Jon noted. "Each BBQ and pizza oven will be its own separate lot, so you can bid individually, or on multiple items. It's a great opportunity to add to your outdoor living space right before BBQ season." Alex Hennick, President of A.D. Hennick & Associates added.

Additional information can be found at: https://danburyglobal.com/turn-up-the-heat/

About Danbury Global Ltd.

Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public auctions.

About A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc.

A.D. Hennick & Associates works together with Manufacturers, Distributors, Landlords and Bankruptcy Trustees to provide liquidation solutions for excess inventory, cancelled orders, and distressed assets. With a reputation for honesty, integrity, and fairness, we work with a wide variety of industries to quickly maximize value for liquidated stock while protecting brand images.

SOURCE Danbury Global

For further information: For media inquiries: Jonathan Ordon at (416) 630-524 [email protected] or Alex Hennick at (416) 250-5345, [email protected]