Daymak's Final Ride - Assets of Canada's EV Pioneer Up For Auction

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc., leaders in business liquidation and asset recovery, announce an upcoming public auction of the remaining assets of Daymak Inc., the Canadian-based electric vehicle manufacturer known for its innovative line of eBikes, scooters, ATVs, and personal mobility scooters.

Company logo and some of the items for Auction (CNW Group/Danbury Global)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Toronto, Daymak grew to become one of Canada's most recognized names in personal electric transportation. With a product lineup ranging from high-performance electric ATVs to mobility scooters and eBikes, Daymak carved out a niche by combining accessible green technology with sleek design and consumer-friendly features.

Daymak's products were sold through a network of dealers across Canada and internationally, and the company gained media attention for futuristic innovations, including solar-powered charging, and conceptual high-speed EV prototypes. Its popular models — such as the Daymak Boomerbuggy, Beast ATV, Arrow eScooter, and Paris eBike — were embraced by urban commuters, seniors, students, and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

However, despite its strong brand and history of innovation, Daymak faced mounting financial challenges and was ultimately placed into receivership on May 23, 2025. Danbury Global and A.D. Hennick & Associates have since been appointed to conduct a public auction of company's EV inventory and parts.

"This auction marks the end of an era for one of Canada's most creative e-mobility companies," said Alex Hennick President of A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc. "With over 350 eBikes, plus scooters, ATVs, and thousands of EV parts available, this auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire inventory at substantial savings — New-in-box eBikes valued over $2,000 are starting at just $50 — all selling with no minimums or reserves." said Jonathan Ordon, CEO of Danbury Global.

The Daymak inventory will be sold as part of a major two-day auction event, which also includes a large quantity of brand-new water sports equipment. Bidders will have access to stand-up paddleboards, water bikes, kayaks, and more, offering exceptional opportunities across two distinct product categories.

Additional information can be found at: https://danburyglobal.com/daymak/

About Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc.

Danbury Global and A.D. Hennick & Associates work in conjunction as a hands-on provider of liquidation solutions to Retailers, Manufacturers, Distributors, Landlords and Insolvency Professionals. https://danburyglobal.com/ & https://adhennick.com/

SOURCE Danbury Global

For media inquiries: Jonathan Ordon at (416) 630-5241, [email protected]