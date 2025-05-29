After nearly 50 Years General Products Outdoor Patio Furniture is Closing

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - After nearly five decades as a leader in Ontario's outdoor furniture industry, General Products Outdoor Patio Furniture (GP Patio) is announcing the retirement of its founding family and a massive store-closing liquidation sale open to the public.

Founded in 1979 by Sydney Brown, General Products became one of the province's most trusted names for quality outdoor living. "It was incredibly special to work alongside my father until his passing in 2017," said Stuart Brown, second-generation owner. "Three generations of our family have worked in this business, and we're proud to have served Canadians."

From its Richmond Hill showroom at 160 East Beaver Creek Road, GP Patio built a reputation for quality, service, and design expertise. Their products have been featured on HGTV and Mike Holmes' Ultimate Deck, and sold to Prime Ministers, Premiers, celebrities, hotels, restaurants, resorts, developers, and thousands of families who make up the fabric of Canada.

General Products sourced directly from top-tier manufacturers, offering high-end collections at accessible prices. Their loyal customer base included homeowners and industry professionals.

"For over 47 years, we've had the privilege of helping people create meaningful outdoor spaces," said Stuart and Wendy Brown. "As we retire, we welcome everyone to join us for this once-in-a-lifetime sale."

The store closing liquidation sale marks the final chapter for this landmark business. Shoppers can expect discounts on their entire inventory of premium outdoor furnishings including new and custom orders of outdoor loungers, dining sets, umbrellas, fire tables, accessories, and more. All inventory must go.

Danbury Global, one of Canada's top firms in asset disposition and retail liquidation, has been contracted to assist with the sale.

"This is truly a rare opportunity," said Jonathan Ordon, CEO of Danbury Global. "You rarely see brand-name outdoor furniture liquidated to the public—especially at the start of patio season."

The showroom remains open 7 days a week. Delivery is available across the GTA and cottage country.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.gppatio.com/

