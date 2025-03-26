Parkhurst Canada (Dorothea Knitting Mills) to Cease Operations; Online Auction Scheduled for April 10, 2025

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - After over a century of manufacturing excellence, Parkhurst Canada (Dorothea Knitting Mills) has announced it will be closing its doors. The company, known for its high-quality knitwear and commitment to Canadian craftsmanship, has been a cornerstone of the textile industry since its founding in 1926.

In conjunction with the closure, a comprehensive online auction of Parkhurst Canada's assets will take place on April 10, 2025. The auction will be conducted by Danbury Global, providing an opportunity for businesses and individuals to acquire some of the company's equipment including sewing machines, dyeing equipment, warehouse equipment, forklifts, as well as raw materials and finished goods. Interested buyers can preview the auction catalog and register to bid at danburyglobal.com

"This is truly the end of an era," said Steven Borsook, Owner of Parkhurst Canada. "We are incredibly grateful to our employees, customers, and partners who have supported us throughout the years. We take pride in the legacy we leave behind."

Parkhurst Canada has long been recognized for its innovation in sustainable and high-quality knitwear. Its commitment to Canadian-made products has left an indelible mark on the industry, with designs that have been sold across North America and beyond.

"Everything will sell to the highest bidders at the auction. There are no reserves and no minimum bids" said Jonathan Ordon, President of Danbury Global Ltd.

For more information about the auction, including bidding details and asset listings, please visit https://danburyglobal.com/parkhurst/

About Danbury Global

Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public auctions.

SOURCE Danbury Global

Danbury Global can be contacted at 416-630-5241 or [email protected]