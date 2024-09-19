WORLD'S BIGGEST COCKTAIL COMPETITION NAMES CANADIAN KEEGAN MCGREGOR AS WORLD CLASS GLOBAL BARTENDER OF THE YEAR

This marks Canada's 4th win as a nation at the 15th edition of World Class for the coveted title, as Toronto is named host for next year's competition

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Keegan McGregor, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has been awarded the coveted title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2024 at the world's biggest cocktail competition, celebrated in Shanghai this year. Competing against finalists from 45 regions around the world, Keegan McGregor was named the ultimate winner by an international line-up of industry legends during the annual celebration of global cocktail culture.

Not only is this a monumental achievement for Keegan, but it's a significant milestone for Canada. His victory marks a historic fourth win for Canada in Diageo World Class' 15-year history, solidifying Canada as the most awarded country, with no other country having claimed the title more than twice. His win follows in the footsteps of past Canadian World Class Global Bartender of the Year champions Jacob Martin, James Grant, and Kaitlyn Stewart, further cementing Canada's status as a global leader in cocktailing. Adding to the excitement, it was also announced that Toronto will host the World Class Global Final in Summer 2025, bringing the world's best bartenders to Canada's doorstep.

Keegan McGregor of Highwayman in Halifax, Nova Scotia, stood out amongst competitors by presenting a series of signature serves that celebrated community, sustainability and innovation to earn a place at the Global Final.

As part of his journey, he was challenged to create a duo of drinks reimagining both his home city and Shanghai, featuring indigenous ingredients alongside Don Julio. For his home city, Halifax, Nova Scotia, he showcased his take on a dish called Hodge Podge – a stew with locally harvested vegetables – taking elements of that to create a twist on a classic eggnog.

"My World Class journey started six years ago, so it's a really special experience to be recognized as the World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2024," says Keegan McGregor, World Class Global Bartender of the Year winner. "The camaraderie amongst the competitors this week has been both inspiring and has kept me going. The biggest piece of advice I was given was to be myself and that's exactly what I did."

"Diageo's mission in Canada is to uplift and celebrate the bartending community across the country. Every year at World Class, we bring together the most talented bartenders and it's a tremendous honour for Keegan, and Canada, to secure Canada's fourth global winner," says Michael Armistead, Diageo Canada's National Reserve and Sponsorship Manager. "We couldn't be more proud of Keegan and I am excited to watch him embark on this thrilling new chapter as World Class Global Bartender of the Year!"

Some of the industry's most respected and awarded talent, including Agostino Perrone, Director of Mixology at London's Connaught Bar; Ryan Chetiyawardana, mastermind of the Mr Lyan empire and Julie Reiner, from NYC hotspots Milady's and Clover Club, alongside an elite team of bartenders and bar owners from the world's most celebrated bars formed the judging panel throughout the week.

World Class's international industry experts did more than judge challenges, they also participated in the first-ever World Class Mentorship program and contributed to Industry Forum. This consisted of seminars, workshops, and group discussions focused on the industry's hottest topics faced by global hospitality businesses and professionals in every region.

ABOUT WORLD CLASS

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, World Class encourages consumers to think and care about what, where and how they drink, and in doing so, discover the best of cocktail culture.

World Class has supported, trained and inspired over 400,000 bartenders across the globe for the past fifteen years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits. World Class is the authority on the global drinks industry for information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes and industry insight.

ABOUT WORLD CLASS INDUSTRY FORUM

World Class is a global gathering of the world's most respected and celebrated talent, and through the World Class Industry Forum initiative, the conversations that spark creativity are nurtured. The Industry Forum is providing a platform that unifies the community and encourages leading voices to share insights, discuss impact and build a lasting legacy for those in the industry. From the introduction of technology infused mixology to vibe architecture, the art of curating an emotional connection for guests, the community remains committed to transforming cocktail culture and delivering next level experiences for each and every cocktail lover. This year's World Class Industry Forum also saw a brand new one-on-one mentorship programme introduced, offering the finalists the opportunity to receive dedicated time and bespoke guidance from some of the industry's world-leading talent, including the World Class Hall of Fame.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Mortlach, Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere

