Enjoy a grown-up twist on the magic of birthdays with new Baileys Birthday Cake

With flavours of freshly baked sponge cake, the newest addition to the Baileys portfolio is a delicious treat for any adult birthday

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Birthday celebrations are a time to indulge in life's sweetest moments and for Canadians, making these moments extra special for ourselves and others is a longstanding tradition. Of course, no birthday celebration is complete without cake — in fact, nearly two-thirds of people agree that cake is an essential part of any celebration, making it a ritual Canadians can't resist. Now, Canadians can have their cake and drink it too with Baileys Birthday Cake Irish Cream, a new way to enjoy the magic of birthdays with a grown-up twist.

Baileys Birthday Cake Irish Cream (CNW Group/Diageo)

The perfect gift for any celebration, Baileys Birthday Cake blends our Irish Cream with flavours of freshly baked sponge cake, offering a delicious treat that can complement any celebration. Enjoy over ice, as a birthday shot, or whisked into your favourite birthday cake mix for a deliciously creamy treat.

"Baileys is all about offering adults celebratory experiences and birthday cake is such a beloved celebratory tradition, that it makes a perfect pairing," says Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing, Diageo Canada. "Baileys Birthday Cake is a fun treat that can be enjoyed year-round and lets you savour the magic of celebration anytime."

Add the perfect complement to your next birthday bash with Baileys Birthday Cake, available nationwide (excluding Quebec) for those of legal drinking age wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com .

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, and Espresso Crème. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands, including Cîroc, Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio Tequila, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com .

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

