Kate Chernoff takes the title of Diageo WORLD CLASS Canada Bartender of the Year 2025

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Over the years, WORLD CLASS CANADA has supported, mentored, and celebrated the artistry of bartenders across the country, driving innovation and excellence in the industry. Yesterday, in Collingwood, Ontario, WORLD CLASS CANADA crowned Kate Chernoff as the WORLD CLASS Canada Bartender of the Year 2025. After demonstrating her bartending expertise in seven unique challenges across a three-day competition, Kate Chernoff from Keefer Bar in Vancouver proved that her style of creativity behind the bar set her apart in the final stages of the competition. Keegan McGregor of The Highwayman in Halifax, Nova Scotia—last year's Canadian and Global winner—was on hand to proudly pass the title to Kate Chernoff, who will represent Canada at the WORLD CLASS Global competition in Toronto, Canada, this September.

"Winning the title of WORLD CLASS Canada Bartender of the Year is an incredible honour, and I'm beyond grateful to stand alongside such talented and inspiring bartenders from across the country," said Kate Chernoff, WORLD CLASS CANADA Bartender of the Year 2025. "This experience has challenged me to elevate my creativity, technique, and hospitality, and I'm excited to represent Canada on the world stage in September in Canada."

Diageo's WORLD CLASS challenges are crafted to showcase the five key characteristics it takes to be a WORLD CLASS bartender: hosting, craft, flavour analysis, knowledge, and WORLD CLASS advocacy. With each challenge, judges are not just looking for a beautiful cocktail but also a masterful display of storytelling that embodies these five pillars.

"WORLD CLASS celebrates innovation, craftsmanship, and the extraordinary talent that shapes the global bartending community. Every year, we are thrilled to contribute to the evolution of cocktail culture and hospitality in Canada, creating memorable experiences for guests," said Michael Armistead, Diageo Canada's National Reserve and Sponsorship Manager. "Congratulations to Kate Chernoff, our 2025 winner! Her passion, creativity, and technical expertise truly impressed our judges, and we can't wait to support her as she represents Canada at the global final in Toronto this September."

Inspired by the latest industry trends, each challenge requires the use of specific spirits in the Diageo portfolio and is designed to showcase different skills in a bartender's toolkit. Challenges featured spirits from the Diageo Reserve portfolio, including Don Julio Tequila, Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray No. Ten and Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky. Some of this year's activities included Winter is Here, designed to showcase versatility, this challenge tasked bartenders with creating two serves—one hot and one cold—that balanced flavour, technique, and storytelling across temperature extremes. A Sense of Place challenged bartenders to craft a unique cocktail inspired by Canada's vibrant hospitality scene. This challenge invited participants to showcase their creativity by blending national pride with storytelling and distinctive flavours, reflecting the essence of Canada in every sip.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands, including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio Tequila, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com .

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

About Diageo WORLD CLASS

Diageo WORLD CLASS is transforming fine drinking experiences and cocktail culture around the world and in the home. The industry's largest, most credible investment in the luxury on trade, it discovers the next generation of bartending talent who set the latest mixology trends and bring these to the best bars worldwide. At the core is an outstanding, global training program and internationally recognized platform that elevates the craft of the bartender and builds careers in the industry culminating in an annual luxury landmark week where the Diageo WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year is announced. Launched in 2009, over 400,000 bartenders have been inspired and educated in the craft of mixology using the finest spirits in the Diageo Reserve collection. A partnership and collaboration with gurus, media, partners and owners, Diageo WORLD CLASS is widely recognized as a mark of sophistication and distinction of international fine drinking culture by bartenders and customers alike.

