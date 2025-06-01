A Canadian Cancer Society-funded trial reveals that guided exercise can save and prolong lives by reducing risk of cancer recurrence and second cancers

TORONTO, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - A groundbreaking clinical trial funded by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) shows that physical activity can significantly improve outcomes for people with colon cancer. Researchers say the study is the first in the world to use structured exercise to increase cancer survival.

The trial results, presented today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual conference and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, have the potential to change clinical practice. They show that, when incorporated into cancer care for people with colon cancer, a structured exercise program reduces the risk of cancer recurrence and of new primary cancers developing.

"Our findings show that exercise is no longer just a quality-of-life intervention for cancer patients that can be offered when and where possible," says study co-chair Dr Kerry Courneya, a professor of kinesiology at the University of Alberta and Canada Research Chair in Physical Activity and Cancer. "It is a treatment for colon cancer that must be made available to all patients."

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Canada. Last year, an estimated 25,200 Canadians were diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 9,400 people died from it. To improve outcomes, a team led by Dr Courneya and Dr Chris Booth – study co-chair, medical oncologist at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and professor of oncology at Queen's University – has been working with the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) on this first-of-its kind trial.

The 17-year international trial involved 889 people, all of whom had been diagnosed with and treated for colon cancer. After having surgery and chemotherapy, participants were given a 3-year structured exercise program or standard health education materials that are currently given to patients. Each participant in the exercise program chose their own forms of moderate-intensity exercise – from walking to pickleball – with the goal of adding 2.5 hours of exercise per week to their regular activity schedule. The outcome: those who received the exercise program had a 28% lower risk of recurrence and new cancers and a 37% lower risk of death.

"This is the first clinical trial in the world designed to answer whether exercise can improve cancer survival, and the results are clear," says Dr Booth. "The next step is to put this into practice. That means health systems will need to invest in behaviour support programs as part of standard care."

The researchers are currently conducting a comprehensive health economic analysis. According to Dr Booth, they anticipate that the program will be "remarkably cost-effective compared to many new cancer drugs," making it sustainable for health systems.

Terri's story

Terri Swain-Collins was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2021 after a screening test led to further investigation. Following treatment including surgery and chemotherapy, she was invited to join Dr Booth and Dr Courneya's clinical trial. During the trial, she worked closely with a physiotherapist to establish and maintain a fitness routine personalized to her needs.

"One of the biggest benefits was having a semi-structured routine that works for my lifestyle with someone to hold me accountable," says Terri. "Simply being told to exercise by a physician wouldn't have been enough to get me to where I am today; having someone walk alongside me, guide me and check in regularly was what truly made it possible."

Now, 3 years later, Terri continues to walk 3 times a week, feels fit and remains cancer-free. She says she is grateful for the impact of the program on her health and well-being.

"By bridging the gap between bold ideas and routine practice, clinical trials are essential to driving research progress that can benefit patients," says Dr Stuart Edmonds, Executive Vice President, Mission, Research and Advocacy at CCS. "The results of this trial have the potential to save and improve lives for the tens of thousands of people in Canada affected by colorectal cancer each year, and we are proud our donors enabled us to support it."

The international study co-chair was Dr Janette Vardy, from The University of Sydney (Australia) with funding from National Health and Medical Research Council. The UK team was led by Dr Victoria Coyle at Queen's University of Belfast, supported by Cancer Research UK.

About the Canadian Cancer Trials Group

The Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) is a cancer clinical trials research cooperative that runs phase I–III trials to test anti-cancer and supportive therapies at over 85 hospitals and cancer centres across Canada. From their operations centre at Queen's University, CCTG has supported more than 600 trials enrolling 100,000 patients from 40 countries on 6 continents through a global network of 20,000 investigators and clinical trial staff. CCTG is the Canadian Coordinating Clinical Trial Network for the US NCTN and is a national program of the Canadian Cancer Society. CCTG's aim is to improve survival and quality of life for all people with cancer. Learn more at cctg.ca.

