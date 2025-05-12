Quebecers are invited to mobilize on June 7 and 14 to support people living with and beyond cancer

MONTREAL, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) invites Quebecers to participate on Saturday, June 7 and 14 in the annual Relay For Life, taking place in 17 communities across Quebec. This fundraising event brings together participants of all ages who take turns walking around a track to symbolize perseverance, hope and collective power to support people living with and beyond cancer.

This year, the Relay For Life has a new tagline "Celebrate each step," which highlights small victories as much as major challenges because no action is too small in changing the future of cancer.

Every three minutes, a Canadian is diagnosed with cancer, which is why it's important to act now. Cancer is the leading cause of death in the country, accounting for a quarter of all deaths. Since its inception, the Relay For Life has raised more than $615 million to help people living with cancer in Canada. By raising critical funds for cancer research and support programs for the Relay For Life, participants have a tangible impact on the lives of thousands.

"When a loved one has cancer, it's a whole family, a whole village that is affected. My younger sister Lisa is currently going through this ordeal and showing great resilience, so it was important for me to get involved this year to honour her. I invite people from across Quebec to join this movement and remind themselves that every action, every step, every donation makes a real difference," says Ingrid Falaise, Relay For Life 2025 ambassador, who will be present at the Relay in Longueuil (in Saint-Hubert) on Saturday, June 7.

"The Relay For Life is much more than an event, it's an occasion to show solidarity with people living with and beyond cancer and take concrete action to save and improve lives," says Josianne Béliveau, Director of Signature Programs, CCS. "Thanks to the funds raised, we can fuel innovative research projects on all types of cancers, a network of support programs and services, and advocacy with governments to fill gaps in cancer prevention, screening and care."

Each event site will feature a symbolic walk, marked by several powerful highlights. These include the Lap of Hope, the opening walk honouring Participants of Hope, who have either experienced cancer or are at an increased risk of developing the disease. In the evening, the Luminary Ceremony will close the event by paying tribute to people living with and beyond cancer and loved ones lost in a moment of collective silence.

How to participate?

Sign up, form a team, talk to others about it and raise funds. Every action, even step, every donation counts. To find the location and date of the event in your region and register, visit relayforlife.ca.

The 17 cities in Quebec where the Relay For Life 2025 will take place:

Alma Pincourt Saint-Georges Shawinigan Chambly Plessisville Saint-Hubert Sherbrooke Drummondville Portneuf Saint-Hyacinthe

La Pocatière Quebec City Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Mascouche Saint-Apollinaire Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac



If there isn't a Relay event planned in your city, you can still join thousands of people who are mobilizing to support people living with and beyond cancer. Organize your own fundraiser and bring together your family and friends at home or in your community. For more information, visit relayforlife.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

