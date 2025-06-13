Canadian Cancer Society recommendations deeply reflected in final report

OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - A newly released Expert External Review report on the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care sets the stage for much-needed modernization and ensures their future work remains relevant, evidence-informed and inclusive. The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) applauds the work of the review panel who invited and listened to feedback on the Task Force in developing their report.

CCS provided 10 recommendations, all of which have been meaningfully addressed in the report or plans for next steps. These recommendations included strengthening its engagement with cancer experts, people eligible for cancer screening and people with lived and living experience, enhancing its structural foundation, and embracing modernization so that the Task Force can continue to play a relevant and respected role in preventive healthcare for decades to come.

"We are very pleased to see our recommendations reflected in this report. Guidelines set and championed by the Task Force are essential for supporting people to reduce their health risks and find diseases like cancer early. But it's critical for the Task Force to have governance and processes that enable it to keep pace with changing perspectives, experiences and science," says Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "This report reflects opportunities raised by many caring people and organizations who all share a common goal of making Canadians healthier and we're very hopeful for the future."

If implemented promptly, these reforms will produce a stronger, more inclusive Task Force capable of addressing longstanding challenges and taking preventive health care guidelines into the future. Implementing the changes in this expert report is not just about improving processes – it is about ensuring every person in Canada is supported with the best possible tools to live healthier lives.

The Task Force has accumulated a substantial backlog of guidelines that are many years out of date. It is now up to the federal government to ensure the panel's recommendations are actioned and implemented to allow a refreshed Task Force, supplemented with the funding necessary to fulfil their mandate, to continue its valuable work.

The proposed Implementation Advisory Panel will be integral to the success of this reform process. The Panel can aid in fostering public trust in the reform process and ultimately increase confidence in the Task Force's work going forward. The Canadian Cancer Society looks forward to working closely with this Panel to ensure the recommendations are implemented.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For media inquiries, please contact: Victoria Young, Communications Coordinator, 416-572-4252, [email protected]