PrairiesCan invests $1.85 million in nine local projects to strengthen tourism and cultural experiences across Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Every trip – from a quick weekend getaway or a long-awaited cross-country vacation – helps create jobs, sustain livelihoods, and boost the businesses and communities that make the Prairie Provinces attractive tourist destinations.

World-class Manitoba attractions receive a boost from the Government of Canada (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Tourism is a key driver of Manitoba's economy. According to Travel Manitoba, the industry supports over 20,000 jobs and contributes $1.8 billion in visitor spending annually. Manitoba's tourism offerings showcase the province's diverse landscapes, Indigenous-led experiences, and rich multicultural heritage. Not only do tourism providers offer Manitobans opportunities to support local, but they also provide visitors and locals with a chance to learn more about the province.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of over $1.85 million to support nine projects that showcase the growing potential of world-class tourism experiences and cultural initiatives that drive economic growth across Manitoba. The Government of Canada is proud to support this important industry.

Projects receiving support include:

Churchill Chamber of Commerce is receiving $250,000 to create an AI powered northern lights tracker and enhance marketing in Churchill, Manitoba . People from all around the world come to see Manitoba's northern lights, this cutting-edge technology is sure to enhance this experience through assisting tourism providers in predicting when and where the lights will dance.

is receiving to create an AI powered northern lights tracker and enhance marketing in . People from all around the world come to see northern lights, this cutting-edge technology is sure to enhance this experience through assisting tourism providers in predicting when and where the lights will dance. Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc. is receiving $250,000 to develop and implement a winter activation program at Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg, Manitoba .

is receiving to develop and implement a winter activation program at Assiniboine Park in . Tourism Industry Association of Manitoba is receiving $125,000 to support export readiness activities for tourism operators in Manitoba .

is receiving to support export readiness activities for tourism operators in . National Indigenous Residential School Museum is receiving $350,000 to expand and enhance. The expansion will further honour survivors and provide them with supports. This museum stands as a reminder of our shared history. It provides a transformational experience for those seeking to learn more about this chapter of our history and what it means for us today.

A full listing of all of today's projects funded by the Tourism Growth Program can be found in the linked backgrounder.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to invest $1.85 million in Manitoba's growing tourism industry, fueling new jobs, boosting local business, and shining a spotlight on everything that makes our province so special. As a Manitoban, I'm excited to see how these nine projects will welcome more visitors to the province, support communities large and small, and celebrate the unique stories that define who we are."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Prairies offer unique attractions and experiences that put a spotlight on the region's diverse culture and landscapes. Across the country, the Government of Canada is supporting local tourism businesses and organizations through the Tourism Growth Program. In continuing to invest in the tourism industry, we're helping bring more domestic and international visitors to our country's vibrant communities large and small."

–The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec



"The Rose Beach House is a fun, chic place for beach-goers to stay. Unique, stylish and located mere steps from the water, with rave reviews in the press, we have had a great start. We are so incredibly grateful to PrairiesCan for their support and partnership; helping us take our Instagram-worthy little motel and turning it into a 5-star fabulous and fun resort and retreat centre."

–Melanie Derwin & Liz Crawford, Co-Owners, 10144585 Manitoba Inc. (o/a Rosé Beach House)

"Winnipeg is a winter city, and Assiniboine Park is the perfect place to discover the wonders of the season. We were thrilled to host our first annual We Are Winter celebration in January and will build on what we already offer to make Assiniboine Park a thriving and welcoming hub for winter recreation where visitors can enjoy exciting new experiences along with traditional activities like cross-country skiing, sledding, skating, and snowshoeing."

–Ray Karasevich, President & CEO, Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc.

"Thank you to Prairies Canada for their funding and continued support of our region. Your commitment to fostering business growth, driving innovation, and strengthening community economic development aligns with the unique needs of this project. By providing notifications on the visibility and intensity of the Aurora Borealis from real-time ground imagery, we plan to increase visitor satisfaction while also building a deeper understanding of aurora viewing statistics—paving the way for future growth in northern Manitoba tourism."

–Brendan McEwan, President, Churchill Chamber of Commerce



"The Exchange District stands as one of Winnipeg's premier attractions, blending heritage architecture with striking modernist buildings and a vibrant arts scene. Lights On The Exchange - Allumez le Quartier is emerging as a compelling winter draw, lighting up this National Historic Site with public art installations that showcase lesser-told and alternate stories of the neighbourhood's history. With PrairiesCan's support, the festival has grown from an ambitious idea into a sustainable annual festival and its trajectory towards becoming a fixture of Manitoba's winter tourism landscape."

–David Pensato, Executive Director, Exchange District Business Improvement Zone



"The support from Prairies Economic Development Canada to purchase our new Piston Bully 100 Snow Cat Groomer has been immensely helpful to us as a business in tourism. We are very excited for the enhanced experiences and new opportunities that we will be able to provide our guests in the terrain park, on the slopes, and on the cross-country ski trails."

–Caleigh Christie, Co-Owner & General Manager, Falcon Trails Resort & Falcon Ridge Ski Slopes



"Navigate Pinawa is grateful for the financial support from PrairiesCan and their belief in our commitment to redefining outdoor hospitality. This support will assist us in ensuring a lasting positive impact on the regional economy including through job creation and partnerships with local businesses, that extend beyond summer. Navigate Pinawa is committed to redefining outdoor hospitality. Our glamping accommodations go beyond the ordinary, combining luxury, sustainability, and adventure to create an un-paralleled experience."

–Pranav Sahi, Operations Manager / Shareholder, MASS Investments Inc.

"We are deeply grateful to PrairiesCan for their support under the Tourism Growth Program. This funding has been instrumental in expanding and revitalizing the museum, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of the Indigenous tourism industry. With this support, we have enhanced the authentic Indigenous visitor experience, ensuring that all narratives and exhibits are curated from an Indigenous-led, owned, and operated perspective."

–Lorraine Daniels, Executive Director, National Indigenous Residential School Museum

"The funding from PrairiesCan has allowed Pinawa Unplugged to develop year-round accommodations, providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy sustainable multi-day eco-tours."

–Susan Appleyard, Owner / Operator, Pinawa Unplugged Ltd.

"With support from PrairiesCan, this project equips Manitoba tour operators to compete more effectively in competitive international markets. By providing specialized training and collaborating with Indigenous Tourism Manitoba on the delivery of training to Indigenous operators, TIAM is empowering local tourism businesses, especially in key rural and northern regions, to attract higher-spending international visitors, ultimately fostering long-term success for Manitoba's tourism sector."

–John Gunter, Chair, Tourism Industry Association of Manitoba



Quick facts

The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is administered in the Prairie Provinces by PrairiesCan to support communities, small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in developing tourism products and experiences across the Prairies.

TGP is delivered by Canada's regional development agencies and will provide $108 million over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized business, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences.

regional development agencies and will provide over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized business, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The TGP contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

Backgrounder

These nine projects, announced today, highlight the growing potential of tourism and cultural initiatives helping drive economic development in communities across Manitoba.

The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) provides funding to support communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in developing tourism products and experiences in the Prairie provinces. Federal investment today totals $1,846,559.

10144585 Manitoba Inc. (o/a Rosé Beach House) - $350,000 to expand a retro chic boutique hotel and increase tourism offerings in Winnipeg Beach, Manitoba .

to expand a retro chic boutique hotel and increase tourism offerings in . Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc. - $250,000 to develop and implement a winter activation program at Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg, Manitoba .

to develop and implement a winter activation program at Assiniboine Park in . Churchill Chamber of Commerce - $250,000 to create an artificial intelligence powered northern lights tracker and enhance marketing in Churchill, Manitoba .

to create an artificial intelligence powered northern lights tracker and enhance marketing in . Exchange District Business Improvement Zone - $150,000 to expand the Lights on The Exchange / Allumez le Quartier public art festival in Winnipeg, Manitoba .

to expand the Lights on The Exchange / Allumez le Quartier public art festival in . Falcon Trails Resort Inc. - $99,999 to enhance a recreational alpine and Nordic ski facility in southeastern Manitoba .

to enhance a recreational alpine and Nordic ski facility in southeastern . MASS Investments Inc. - $152,875 to create a glamping accommodation experience to increase tourism in Pinawa, Manitoba .

to create a glamping accommodation experience to increase tourism in . National Indigenous Residential School Museum - $350,000 to expand and enhance the National Indigenous Residential School Museum in Manitoba .

to expand and enhance the National Indigenous Residential School Museum in . Pinawa Unplugged Ltd. - $118,685 to develop multi-day active tourism offerings and improve accommodations in Pinawa, Manitoba .

to develop multi-day active tourism offerings and improve accommodations in . Tourism Industry Association of Manitoba - $125,000 to support export readiness activities for tourism operators in Manitoba .

Associated links

