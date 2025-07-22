The Government of Canada stands with Jasperites as work continues to rebuild the beautiful mountain community of Jasper and Jasper National Park

JASPER, AB, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - One year ago, emergency responders, community members, visitors, friends, and neighbours all banded together to safely evacuate more than 20,000 people from Jasper and Jasper National Park. Those heroic efforts were the beginning of a long road for the community. Within days, multiple wildfires would converge to take the life of a brave firefighter, destroy over 30 per cent of the structures in Jasper, uproot the lives of residents and workers, and leave a lasting impact on the landscape.

Reflecting on one year since the Jasper wildfire (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, joined Jasperites to reflect, to grieve, and to remember. At the commemorative event, Minister Olszewski paid tribute to the tremendous courage, strength, and resiliency that community members have shown over the past year, while also acknowledging the ongoing commitment to collaboration by countless people and organizations to assist Jasper to build back stronger.

Quotes

"As we mark one year since wildfires devastated the town of Jasper, I was pleased to join members of the community in this solemn commemoration. Today, all Canadians stand with Jasper as we commemorate the courage and resilience of this proud community and continue our collective work in rebuilding Jasper as the vibrant, caring, and welcoming community for which it is known throughout the world."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"One year after the wildfires, we want to acknowledge the resilience and courage of Jasperites. In the face of profound loss, this community has united with remarkable determination and solidarity we honour today. Our new government remains committed to supporting Jasper and its residents — working hand in hand with the community and all levels of government to provide meaningful support, restore hope, and help Jasper rebuild the future they deserve."

–The Honourable Stephen Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has invested more than $383 million to support firefighting, recovery, and rebuilding efforts in Jasper and Jasper National Park .

has invested more than to support firefighting, recovery, and rebuilding efforts in and . With the support of federal funds and in collaboration with other orders of government and partners:

354 units of interim housing have been made available accommodating over 260 households and 510 individuals.



Federal funding was recently announced to help cover uninsured costs associated with soil testing and remediation that is required before Jasper residents can rebuild homes on their property.

residents can rebuild homes on their property.

A Pop-up Village was launched in the commercial core of Jasper , enabling seven local businesses to continue operations in the community.

, enabling seven local businesses to continue operations in the community.

The Jasper Business Recovery program was delivered through Community Futures West Yellowhead in partnership with PrairiesCan to provide non-repayable funding to enable small and medium-sized businesses to stabilize and rebuild.

Associated links

Related announcements

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378 TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of Communications, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, 343-573-1846, [email protected]; Rohit Sandhu, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]