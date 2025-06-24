These targeted investments will help seven Alberta businesses and organizations in various sectors navigate a rapidly evolving economic landscape

EDMONTON, AB, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced federal investments of over $10.9 million for seven Alberta-based businesses and organizations leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), digital adoption and advanced manufacturing. These investments will help them grow, diversify and adapt to a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Building on the Prairies' established strengths in areas such as artificial intelligence and technology, today's announcement reinforces the province's reputation as an innovation hub.

They include:

Over $1.9 million for RAM Elevators + Lifts to expand the manufacturing capacity of its elevators and lifts for home and commercial spaces.

for RAM Elevators + Lifts to expand the manufacturing capacity of its elevators and lifts for home and commercial spaces. $1.8 million for samdesk to commercialize and accelerate marketplace adoption of its AI-powered platform for crisis and travel risk management.

for samdesk to commercialize and accelerate marketplace adoption of its AI-powered platform for crisis and travel risk management. $2.5 million for Promise Robotics to establish a robotics-driven homebuilding factory that will support the production of sustainable and affordable homes.

This strategic investment advances the Government of Canada's commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy.

Quotes

"The world is changing fast, and Alberta businesses are rising to meet that challenge with innovation and ambition. Our new government is investing in high-growth companies so they can harness AI, robotics, and advanced manufacturing—not just to stay competitive, but to lead. These are the kinds of forward-looking investments that create good jobs and position Canada for long-term success in a shifting global economy."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"As a proud Canadian company, samdesk is thrilled to be recognized among Alberta's most innovative businesses. This support helps us accelerate the global adoption of our AI-powered crisis and risk intelligence platform – technology that's already proving critical in helping governments, enterprises, and humanitarian organizations respond faster to wildfires, natural disasters, geopolitical disruptions, and more. From defence to disaster response, our AI is enabling smarter, real-time decisions when they matter most."

–James Neufeld, CEO and Founder, samdesk

"At RAM Elevators + Lifts, we have a vision of making 10,000 more buildings accessible by 2028. With the support of PrairiesCan's Business Scale-Up funding, we will be able to move into a larger plant to increase our manufacturing capacity, invest in modern equipment that will enhance our productivity, and add key people to our team, all of which will help make this goal a reality."

–Corey Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer, RAM Elevators + Lifts

"This kind of investment is exactly what Alberta needs to compete and thrive in a changing economy. By supporting businesses that are scaling up, adopting advanced technologies, and creating high-quality jobs, PrairiesCan is helping to grow a more productive, resilient, and globally competitive Alberta economy. The Edmonton Chamber applauds this commitment to innovation and economic growth—and the confidence it shows in Alberta's potential."

–Doug Griffiths, CEO, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

Quick facts

Today's announcement of over $10.9 million is through PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative.

is through PrairiesCan's Business Scale-up and Productivity program, the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative. The investments announced today are expected to support approximately 200 jobs.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing $10,901,711 in repayable and non-repayable funding for seven projects in Alberta through the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program, the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), and the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII).

These targeted investments will help businesses and organizations access diverse funding opportunities to enhance their productivity, scale up, boost production efficiencies, and tackle challenges with new and innovative technologies. They are expected to support approximately 200 jobs and enable Alberta businesses to capitalize on new opportunities.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program – $5,189,535

The BSP program supports high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up, and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses that have been in operation for a minimum of two years.

PrairiesCan announced investments for three projects under BSP:

48Hour Discovery ($1,149,504)

Enhance the organization's drug discovery platform through AI to gain access to new markets.

Enhance the organization's drug discovery platform through AI to gain access to new markets. Crust Craft ($2,040,270)

Expand commercial baking capacity in Edmonton by relocating and installing advanced automated production lines.

Expand commercial baking capacity in by relocating and installing advanced automated production lines. RAM Elevators + Lifts ($1,999,761)

Expand the manufacturing capacity of its elevators and lifts for home and commercial spaces in North America , including the introduction of the Flex Lift to market.

Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) – $3,212,176

The RAII provides $200 million to help businesses bring new AI technologies to market and speed up adoption in critical sectors such as agriculture, clean technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. This repayable and non-repayable interest-free funding is part of the government's 2024 budget commitment to ensure Canada is a world leader in AI.

PrairiesCan announced investments for three projects under the RAII:

Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network ($494,000)

Establish and launch a technology demonstration program to support the commercial adoption of AI-based agriculture technology.

Establish and launch a technology demonstration program to support the commercial adoption of AI-based agriculture technology. Phoenix Farms Ltd. ($918,176)

Adopt an optical sorter with AI detection to grade and sort potatoes to expand on-farm efficiency and quality market offerings.

Adopt an optical sorter with AI detection to grade and sort potatoes to expand on-farm efficiency and quality market offerings. samdesk ($1,800,000)

Commercialize and accelerate the marketplace adoption of an AI-powered platform for crisis and travel risk management.

Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) – $2,500,000

Through the RHII, the Government of Canada is investing $50 million over two years to support innovative housing solutions across the country. The RHII provides repayable interest-free funding to pursue new approaches for building houses, including designing and upscaling modular homes, using 3D printing, leveraging panelized construction, as well as implementing net-zero and climate resilient homebuilding practices.

PrairiesCan announced investment for one project under the RHII:

Promise Robotics Inc. ($2,500,000)

Establish a robotics-driven homebuilding factory in Calgary that will support the production of sustainable and affordable homes.

