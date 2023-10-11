QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce a $150,000 donation to Mental Health Research Canada. The donation was presented to the organization yesterday on World Mental Health Day. The financial support will be used to fund studentships for research into workplace mental health.

"We are pleased to actively contribute to the development of the next generation of researchers who will focus on mental health issues in the workplace, a cause that is near and dear to our hearts," said Denis Ricard, iA Financial Group President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company has long been proactive in the mental health area and has set up a network of mental health ambassadors. The network consists of 180 employees who have received training by the Mental Health Commission of Canada to serve as ambassadors in support of their coworkers' mental health. Their role is similar to that of first aid responders, who can provide first aid and perform CPR. The ambassadors have been trained to act quickly and ensure coworkers are safe until specialists can take over.

iA's mental health ambassadors are dedicated to the mental well-being and equilibrium of their work teams and coworkers. They are available to answer questions about iA's health programs and resources, listen without judgment, give coworkers guidance to find support and professional help and encourage them to take the next steps. Their caring presence contributes significantly to a healthy work environment where people feel listened to and supported.

Over the past two years, iA Financial Group has also donated $1.3 million to mental health organizations.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

Our sustainability ambition

Our sustainability ambition is to be a company that contributes to sustainable growth and wellbeing for its clients, employees, partners, investors and communities.

Sustainability is a priority that guides our day-to-day achievements in environmental, social and governance matters, which we demonstrate with the use of the iA Sustainable pictogram.

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Public Relations Manager, Pierre Picard, Office: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]