May 09, 2025, 14:37 ET
QUEBEC CITY, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the Solicitation of Proxies dated March 11, 2025 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 11, 2025 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").
Voting results
iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 8, 2025.
For iA Financial Corporation:
1. Election of directors by common shareholders
Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
William F. Chinery
|
68,200,035
|
99.89
|
73,883
|
0.11
|
Benoit Daignault
|
68,218,187
|
99.92
|
55,659
|
0.08
|
Martin Gagnon
|
68,218,671
|
99.92
|
55,275
|
0.08
|
Alka Gautam
|
67,836,722
|
99.36
|
437,392
|
0.64
|
Emma K. Griffin
|
67,600,523
|
99.01
|
673,673
|
0.99
|
Ginette Maillé
|
66,880,453
|
97.96
|
1,393,581
|
2.04
|
Jacques Martin
|
64,721,530
|
94.80
|
3,552,626
|
5.20
|
Marc Poulin
|
67,607,063
|
99.02
|
667,093
|
0.98
|
Suzanne Rancourt
|
67,608,601
|
99.03
|
665,585
|
0.97
|
Denis Ricard
|
68,215,313
|
99.91
|
58,995
|
0.09
|
Ouma Sananikone
|
67,416,232
|
98.74
|
857,978
|
1.26
|
Rebecca Schechter
|
67,605,235
|
99.02
|
669,169
|
0.98
|
Ludwig W. Willisch
|
68,193,682
|
99.88
|
80,698
|
0.12
Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
60,936,176
|
89.16
|
7,410,098
|
10.84
The advisory resolution on iA Financial Corporation's approach to executive compensation, was approved.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
60,780,534
|
89.02
|
7,493,794
|
10.98
The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
15,278,514
|
22.38
|
52,994,827
|
77.62
The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 – Directors' competencies with respect to the environment and climate change, was rejected.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
5,403,135
|
7.91
|
62,870,582
|
92.09
The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Disclosure of languages in which employees are fluent, was rejected.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
562,561
|
0.82
|
67,710,488
|
99.18
Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting of iA Financial Corporation will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedarplus.ca.
For iA Insurance:
Each of the nominees listed in the Information Document was elected, four by participating policyholders and seven by the sole common shareholder.
|
Name of nominee
|
Elected by
|
Votes For (%)
|
William F. Chinery
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
|
Benoit Daignault
|
Participating policyholders
|
91.81
|
Martin Gagnon
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
|
Emma K. Griffin
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
|
Ginette Maillé
|
Participating policyholders
|
95.24
|
Jacques Martin
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
|
Marc Poulin
|
Participating policyholders
|
91.16
|
Suzanne Rancourt
|
Participating policyholders
|
95.92
|
Denis Ricard
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
|
Ouma Sananikone
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
|
Rebecca Schechter
|
iA Financial Corporation
|
100
Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor by the sole common shareholder.
About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).
|
iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.
SOURCE iA Financial Group
Information: Investor Relations, Caroline Drouin, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 103281, Email: [email protected]; Public Affairs, Chantal Corbeil, Office phone: 514-247-0465, Email: [email protected]
