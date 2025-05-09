QUEBEC CITY, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the Solicitation of Proxies dated March 11, 2025 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 11, 2025 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 8, 2025.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of directors by common shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % William F. Chinery 68,200,035 99.89 73,883 0.11 Benoit Daignault 68,218,187 99.92 55,659 0.08 Martin Gagnon 68,218,671 99.92 55,275 0.08 Alka Gautam 67,836,722 99.36 437,392 0.64 Emma K. Griffin 67,600,523 99.01 673,673 0.99 Ginette Maillé 66,880,453 97.96 1,393,581 2.04 Jacques Martin 64,721,530 94.80 3,552,626 5.20 Marc Poulin 67,607,063 99.02 667,093 0.98 Suzanne Rancourt 67,608,601 99.03 665,585 0.97 Denis Ricard 68,215,313 99.91 58,995 0.09 Ouma Sananikone 67,416,232 98.74 857,978 1.26 Rebecca Schechter 67,605,235 99.02 669,169 0.98 Ludwig W. Willisch 68,193,682 99.88 80,698 0.12

2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 60,936,176 89.16 7,410,098 10.84

3. Advisory vote on the approach to executive compensation

The advisory resolution on iA Financial Corporation's approach to executive compensation, was approved.

Votes for % Votes against % 60,780,534 89.02 7,493,794 10.98

4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1

The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 15,278,514 22.38 52,994,827 77.62

5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2

The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 – Directors' competencies with respect to the environment and climate change, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 5,403,135 7.91 62,870,582 92.09

6. Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Disclosure of languages in which employees are fluent, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 562,561 0.82 67,710,488 99.18

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting of iA Financial Corporation will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedarplus.ca.

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of directors

Each of the nominees listed in the Information Document was elected, four by participating policyholders and seven by the sole common shareholder.

Name of nominee Elected by Votes For (%) William F. Chinery iA Financial Corporation 100 Benoit Daignault Participating policyholders 91.81 Martin Gagnon iA Financial Corporation 100 Emma K. Griffin iA Financial Corporation 100 Ginette Maillé Participating policyholders 95.24 Jacques Martin iA Financial Corporation 100 Marc Poulin Participating policyholders 91.16 Suzanne Rancourt Participating policyholders 95.92 Denis Ricard iA Financial Corporation 100 Ouma Sananikone iA Financial Corporation 100 Rebecca Schechter iA Financial Corporation 100

2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor by the sole common shareholder.

