iA Financial Group

May 09, 2025, 14:37 ET

QUEBEC CITY, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the Solicitation of Proxies dated March 11, 2025 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 11, 2025 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 8, 2025.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of directors by common shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

William F. Chinery

68,200,035

99.89

73,883

0.11

Benoit Daignault

68,218,187

99.92

55,659

0.08

Martin Gagnon

68,218,671

99.92

55,275

0.08

Alka Gautam

67,836,722

99.36

437,392

0.64

Emma K. Griffin

67,600,523

99.01

673,673

0.99

Ginette Maillé

66,880,453

97.96

1,393,581

2.04

Jacques Martin

64,721,530

94.80

3,552,626

5.20

Marc Poulin

67,607,063

99.02

667,093

0.98

Suzanne Rancourt

67,608,601

99.03

665,585

0.97

Denis Ricard

68,215,313

99.91

58,995

0.09

Ouma Sananikone

67,416,232

98.74

857,978

1.26

Rebecca Schechter

67,605,235

99.02

669,169

0.98

Ludwig W. Willisch

68,193,682

99.88

80,698

0.12
2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

60,936,176

89.16

7,410,098

10.84
3. Advisory vote on the approach to executive compensation

The advisory resolution on iA Financial Corporation's approach to executive compensation, was approved.

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

60,780,534

89.02

7,493,794

10.98
4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1

The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

15,278,514

22.38

52,994,827

77.62
5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2

The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 – Directors' competencies with respect to the environment and climate change, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

5,403,135

7.91

62,870,582

92.09
6. Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Disclosure of languages in which employees are fluent, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

562,561

0.82

67,710,488

99.18

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting of iA Financial Corporation will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedarplus.ca.

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of directors

Each of the nominees listed in the Information Document was elected, four by participating policyholders and seven by the sole common shareholder.

Name of nominee

Elected by

Votes For (%)

William F. Chinery

iA Financial Corporation

100

Benoit Daignault

Participating policyholders

91.81

Martin Gagnon

iA Financial Corporation

100

Emma K. Griffin

iA Financial Corporation

100

Ginette Maillé

Participating policyholders

95.24

Jacques Martin

iA Financial Corporation

100

Marc Poulin

Participating policyholders

91.16

Suzanne Rancourt

Participating policyholders

95.92

Denis Ricard

iA Financial Corporation

100

Ouma Sananikone

iA Financial Corporation

100

Rebecca Schechter

iA Financial Corporation

100
2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor by the sole common shareholder.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

Information: Investor Relations, Caroline Drouin, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 103281, Email: [email protected]; Public Affairs, Chantal Corbeil, Office phone: 514-247-0465, Email: [email protected]

