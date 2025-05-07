QUEBEC CITY, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) announced today the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.9000 per outstanding common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This dividend will be payable on June 16, 2025 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. reminds common shareholders who wish to enrol in iA Financial Corporation Inc.'s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan ("DRIP") that they must do so no later than 4:00 pm on May 15, 2025 in order to reinvest the next dividend. To enrol, go to the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Dividends section. Please note that the common shares issued under the DRIP will be purchased on the secondary market and that no discount will apply.

For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial or territorial tax legislation, all dividends paid by iA Financial Corporation Inc. on its common shares are eligible dividends.

