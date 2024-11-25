Workleap Fall Launch: Empowering HR Leaders with New Features for Employee Growth and Engagement

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Workleap, a leading Canadian software company behind products that empower 20,000 companies in more than 100 countries to build better employee experiences, announces its fall platform release introducing new solutions and integrated features into an all-in-one simple-to-use platform. This release marks a new milestone in Workleap's ongoing commitment to transform the employee experience by empowering HR leaders to drive organizational performance and achieve business goals.

Workleap's comprehensive platform helps HR lead organizations to thrive in the modern setting of hybrid, remote, and distributed work environments. The consolidated solution for understanding employee engagement, driving performance, and developing employees is the best add-on to your existing HRIS and HR technology, allowing companies to add simple experiences across the employee lifecycle. Bringing these functions together in one platform, Workleap enables HR professionals to create a more responsive, agile and employee-centric work environment.

What's New

Workleap Performance streamlines performance management reviews and enables HR teams to guide managers to provide meaningful feedback, align teams with business goals, and easily track progress—all in one place.

Workleap Pingboard, an intuitive org-chart, visualization, and company building solution, will be integrated within the Workleap platform before the end of the year.

an intuitive org-chart, visualization, and company building solution, will be integrated within the Workleap platform before the end of the year. Integrated tools to help HR: Easily visualize employee engagement data within your org chart, streamline onboarding and learning workflows, accelerate content creation with AI designed for HR, and launch custom surveys across the employee journey.

Easily visualize employee engagement data within your org chart, streamline onboarding and learning workflows, accelerate content creation with AI designed for HR, and launch custom surveys across the employee journey. Unmatched value: Game-changing bundled pricing lowers the barrier for HR teams of any size to enhance the employee experience.

Why It Matters

"Hybrid work has completely reshaped the role of HR. It's no longer just about managing employees—it's about building the right frameworks, fostering authentic connections, and leveraging tools that drive meaningful outcomes," said Simon De Baene, Co-founder and CEO of Workleap. "At Workleap, our mission is clear: make work simpler. The Workleap platform brings together the tools HR teams and leaders need to focus on what matters most—creating workplaces where people feel supported, connected, and empowered to grow. By continuing to invest in our platform, we're accelerating innovation with solutions like Workleap Performance—designed to be simple, effective, and built to keep HR and leaders ahead as the future of work evolves."

To learn more about Workleap's employee experience platform, visit workleap.com.

About Workleap

Workleap is the best add-on to your HRIS to build better employee experiences. The all-in-one Workleap platform empowers organizations to make work simpler by unifying onboarding, engagement, performance, and development —in one platform.

Workleap is a Montréal, Canada-based company building the operating system for hybrid work—unifying the experience to streamline talent management and scale productivity tools across 20,000 companies in more than 100 countries.

