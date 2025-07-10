New AI-powered features to supercharge HR productivity and unlock the full potential of talent management

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Workleap, a leading Canadian talent management platform trusted by over 20,000 companies in more than 100 countries, announces its summer product release, introducing Workleap AI and multiple upgrades to its HRIS integration capabilities.

With this launch, Workleap is redefining what HR platforms can do by embedding purpose-built AI across its ecosystem, including new Officevibe and Performance capabilities. Among early adopters, the most widely used feature is an AI-powered engagement score analysis that provides an overview of engagement from Pulse surveys, including highlights, areas for improvements, and suggested actions, helping teams quickly identify what matters most. Already in beta with more than 100 organizations, Workleap AI has powered over 20,000 intelligent actions offering HR and managers contextual insights to retain top performers, coach with confidence, and bring clarity to growing teams without overhauling existing technology.

HR leaders are under pressure, navigating hybrid work, tighter resources, and rising expectations, all while trying to support managers and retain top performers. Many see AI as a potential solution, but they are approaching it with caution: In a recent Workleap survey, 77.5% of HR professionals said they're excited about AI's potential, yet remain wary of privacy risks, security concerns, and losing the human element.

"AI can handle the noise, so leaders can amplify what matters: their people," said Guillaume Roy, co-founder & Chief Product Officer of Workleap. "Workleap AI is the co-pilot HR leaders and managers have been waiting for: deeply practical, seamlessly integrated, designed with safety and security in mind, and built to help organizations focus on what truly matters — people, performance, and growth."

Key benefits of Workleap AI (available July 8):

Engagement Insights, Instantly: AI summarizes survey results and engagement metrics, and helps managers reply to feedback with clear takeaways and action plans.

AI summarizes survey results and engagement metrics, and helps managers reply to feedback with clear takeaways and action plans. Performance Reviews, Made Easier: HR designs custom cycles, while AI guides managers and employees through peer input, self-reviews, and final submissions.

HR designs custom cycles, while AI guides managers and employees through peer input, self-reviews, and final submissions. Knowledge, On Demand: A built-in assistant pulls info and content from tools like SharePoint, Confluence, and Slack — so teams get answers fast without searching through documents.

Introducing HRIS Sync Dynamic structure (available July 22):

Alongside its AI launch, Workleap is rolling out HRIS Sync Dynamic Structure. This automated team management engine uses current HRIS data to build and maintain accurate teams, memberships, manager assignments, and reporting hierarchies within Workleap products. This upgrade will eliminate manual cleanup and ensure users of all Workleap products have the most up-to-date picture of the organization, saving time and effort.

These new features reflect Workleap's commitment to being the talent management platform that powers up existing HRIS systems with simple, AI-powered tools HR teams and managers will want to use. Whether it's coaching, engagement, or performance reviews, Workleap helps managers lead more effectively and gives HR the clarity to drive impact.

To learn more about Workleap AI and explore the new features coming to Workleap this summer, visit workleap.com/ai.

About Workleap

Workleap is a Montreal-based tech company on a mission to make work simpler.

Since 2006, Workleap has been building game-changing products that tackle HR and ITʼs biggest challenges.

Workleap operates two distinct product lines:

The Workleap Platform, an AI-powered HR solution designed to drive team performance and boost employee engagement.

ShareGate, the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance solution, trusted by IT professionals worldwide for its unmatched simplicity.

Today, more than 20,000 companies rely on Workleap products to grow, lead, and operate with confidence.

Workleap is a team of builders at heart, with a clear purpose: to craft the simplest products that deliver exceptional value for its customers. Period.

