New capabilities strengthen ShareGate's leadership in secure, scalable Microsoft 365 migrations

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- ShareGate by Workleap, the leading out-of-box tool trusted globally to assess, migrate and optimize Microsoft 365 migrations, announces its spring platform release, introducing support for Google Workspace migrations and Microsoft Purview sensitivity label retention.

The new features come at a time when M&A activity, hybrid productivity demands, and AI readiness are accelerating the urgency for IT leaders to consolidate, secure, and modernize their Microsoft 365 environments. These updates address key pain points by simplifying previously complex migration workflows, ensuring secure, compliant and Copilot-ready transitions.

"In migrations, IT teams are bombarded with complexity, managing multiple tenants, legacy systems, security risks and ever-changing compliance requirements," said Benjamin Niaulin, VP of Product at ShareGate. "Migrations are no longer just about moving data; that data must remain protected, compliant and fully functional. ShareGate's investment in end-to-end migration support gives IT pros the confidence and tools they need to move faster and smarter."

Key capabilities in the Spring Launch include:

Google Workspace Migration Support : ShareGate will support migrating Gmail and Google Calendar into Microsoft 365, helping organizations unify collaboration environments during M&A, consolidations or strategic pivots. This new capability expands ShareGate's current Google Drive migration offering and complements its existing support for SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams and Exchange Online.

: ShareGate will support migrating Gmail and Google Calendar into Microsoft 365, helping organizations unify collaboration environments during M&A, consolidations or strategic pivots. This new capability expands and complements its existing support for SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams and Exchange Online. Sensitivity Label Preservation : This feature retains Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels during tenant-to-tenant migrations, which is critical for organizations in high-compliance industries or preparing to deploy Microsoft Copilot. It ensures that encryption, classification, and permissions travel with the data through migration.

: This feature retains Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels during tenant-to-tenant migrations, which is critical for organizations in high-compliance industries or preparing to deploy Microsoft Copilot. It ensures that encryption, classification, and permissions travel with the data through migration. Partner Portal: ShareGate invested in its partner ecosystem by launching a new partner portal and tailored enablement programs. These investments aim to support global resellers and service providers in delivering high-value migration projects faster and more effectively.

With these updates, ShareGate reinforces its position as the most intuitive and reliable tool for M365 migrations. Its latest product expansion supports secure collaboration at scale, while easing the administrative burden on IT teams tasked with navigating rapid change.

To learn more about ShareGate's latest release and join the Google Workspace migration waitlist, visit www.sharegate.com .

About ShareGate by Workleap

ShareGate by Workleap is trusted by over 100,000 IT professionals to simplify how they assess, migrate and optimize Microsoft 365. ShareGate empowers organizations to do their best work by combining out-of-the-box usability with advanced features to accelerate migrations and shorten the journey to Copilot deployments. ShareGate is part of Workleap, a Montréal, Canada-based company focused on making work simple by streamlining talent management and scaling productivity.

