WHITEHORSE, YT, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's buildings sector is the third-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions across the country. By increasing the scale and pace of building retrofits, we can make homes and buildings more energy-efficient, leading to lower utility bills and lower emissions.

Today, Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (NRCan), announced $1 million in funding through the Greener Neighbourhoods Pilot Program (GNPP) to Earthrise Building Services Inc.

As one of the market development teams (MDTs) supported by GNPP, Earthrise will develop a roadmap for deep energy retrofits in the Yukon and build regional capacity. This model, based on the Dutch Energiesprong initiative, accelerates the pace and scale of retrofits by grouping similar homes and buildings into a single, large-scale project. This allows the project to benefit from bulk demand for energy-saving upgrades and the incorporation of prefabricated building assemblies, which can further reduce construction time — leading to more retrofits finished sooner.

Quotes

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, affordable energy efficiency projects, like the one announced today, meet Canadians where they are at and deliver the action they need at the pace and scale they are demanding. Projects like Earthrise's Retrofit Accelerator project are helping to deliver on Canada's first-ever Green Buildings Strategy, which is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities that a clean and sustainable economy presents."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's buildings sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. This funding will enable Earthrise Building Services Inc. to develop a comprehensive roadmap for deep energy retrofits in the Yukon. By grouping similar buildings into large-scale projects, this initiative accelerates the retrofit process, facilitating a more efficient transition to sustainable energy practices and combating climate change. I am excited to see how the results of this work will benefit housing construction, job creation and energy cost savings for Yukoners."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

A deep energy retrofit is an extensive overhaul of a building's systems that can generate significant savings in energy costs, improve comfort and help decarbonize buildings. Measures may include actions such as replacing the roof, adding insulation in exterior walls and replacing the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system with a more efficient system like an electric heat pump.

Buildings and homes are the third-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada , accounting for approximately 13 percent of Canada's emissions.

, accounting for approximately 13 percent of emissions. Deep energy retrofits typically save at least 50 percent in energy consumption, reduce emissions by 80 percent and reduce utility costs and may, in some circumstances, improve resiliency and adaptation to climate change.

Since 2016, the federal government has dedicated more than $10 billion toward decarbonizing homes and buildings and incenting energy-efficient retrofits.

toward decarbonizing homes and buildings and incenting energy-efficient retrofits. With $35.5 million in total funding over five years, GNPP is piloting the Energiesprong deep energy retrofit model in the Canadian market, which accelerates the pace and scale of retrofits by grouping similar homes and buildings in a neighbourhood into a large project. This creates mass demand for deep energy retrofits that can be repeated across multiple homes.

in total funding over five years, GNPP is piloting the Energiesprong deep energy retrofit model in the Canadian market, which accelerates the pace and scale of retrofits by grouping similar homes and buildings in a neighbourhood into a large project. This creates mass demand for deep energy retrofits that can be repeated across multiple homes. The first phase of the GNPP supports regional market development teams (MDTs) planning for scalable deep energy retrofits in their communities. This part of the program will build capacity among local industry actors to participate in more complex retrofit projects, help to find solutions to regional gaps and barriers and drive market transformation. The second stage of the GNPP will support demonstration projects of this large-scale approach to deep energy retrofits.

