OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, joined the President of the Métis National Council, Cassidy Caron, to co-chair the annual Crown-Métis Nation Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, where they were joined by federal Cabinet ministers and presidents from the Métis Nation.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to work in partnership with the Métis National Council to build a more prosperous future for all Métis citizens. The Summit provided an opportunity to reconvene and celebrate key accomplishments and establish shared priorities for the future, including health and wellness, languages, education, and economic development. Emergency management was identified as a new shared priority to explore opportunities for government-to-government cooperation.

During the event, the Prime Minister highlighted recent investments to close the socioeconomic gaps for Métis, including to support economic growth and improve access to affordable housing. The leaders also discussed Métis self-government recognition.

The federal government will continue to work with Métis Nation leaders to advance reconciliation and Métis self-determination, and to build a prosperous future for everyone.

"In 2016, I promised that the Government of Canada would work with the Métis National Council and Governing Members to deliver on shared priorities. From investing in more affordable housing, to delivering better outcomes on health care, we have made a lot of progress. We know there is much more to be done and we are committed to working in partnership to build a healthy, prosperous future for Métis."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Today was another opportunity to work with the Government of Canada and deliver on priorities for Métis citizens across the Homeland. This meeting demonstrated how far we have come in building this relationship and helped to shape how we continue to work together in the future. Hearing the commitment of the federal government in recognizing there is more work to be done, we look forward to working together in a good way to ensure a bright future for all Métis."

— Cassidy Caron, President of the Métis National Council

Since its creation under the Canada-Métis Nation Accord in 2017, the Canada-Métis Nation Permanent Bilateral Mechanism is helping to renew the government-to-government relationship with Métis partners based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

The Métis Nation was represented at the Summit by the Métis National Council and its Governing Members, including:

President of the Métis Nation of Ontario , Margaret Froh ;

President of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Glen McCallum ;

President of the Métis Nation of Alberta , Audrey Poitras ;

President of the Métis Nation British Columbia, Lissa Dawn Smith ; and

President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, Melanie Omeniho

Federal Cabinet ministers also attended:

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller ;

Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu ;

Minister of Northern Affairs, Dan Vandal ;

Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair ; and

Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez .

. During the Summit, federal and Métis Nation leaders endorsed the Record of Discussion, the Annual Joint Progress Report, the Terms of Reference, a Kindergarten to Grade 12 work plan, and a work plan toward the establishment of Co-development Principles for working with the Métis Nation.

In recent years, the Government of Canada has made key investments to support Métis communities, such as:

More than $860 million for Métis Nation communities to build an early learning and childcare system;

$690 million to support housing in Métis Nation communities;

More than $400 million toward Métis Nation communities' skills and employment training, economic development, and to support the startup and expansion of Métis small and medium-sized businesses;

$867 million to support distinctions-based mental health care and the monitoring and treatment of chronic diseases; and



More than $360 million over 10 years targeted for Métis Nation post-secondary education.

