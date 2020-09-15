Workers Seek Accelerated Professional Education in Response to Pandemic

"We are seeing a huge demand from new and mid-career learners who want to add university credentials to their resume and upskill in emerging and in-demand fields such as risk management, digital marketing, data analytics and full-stack web development. Despite the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, these fields are still experiencing a demand for workers. People are looking to strengthen their career or to transition into jobs that can be performed remotely during these uncertain times" said Tracey Taylor-O' Reilly, Assistant Vice President of York University's School of Continuing Studies.

In a recent survey conducted by the School, employers and industry partners were asked how they expected their hiring to change in the next 18 months as a result of COVID-19. A significant portion of respondents said their hiring will be unaffected, while others in digital fields indicated that their hiring would increase. This data suggests that hiring practices in the industries that the School's certificate programs cover remain healthy and robust despite the economic downturn.

"The need to fill skill gaps isn't going away. Our part-time professional programs will prepare Canadians for success in emerging and in-demand business and technical fields. I firmly believe that our continued success and exponential growth is because we are supplying an urgent, unmet national and international need for university-level programs that empower students to pursue their career ambitions" said Taylor-O'Reilly, AVP, York University School of Continuing Studies.

This 53 per cent enrolment increase in part-time certificate programs follows on the heels of another major growth milestone. For its fifth anniversary earlier this year, the School reported a 1,000 per cent increase in professional programming enrolment over five years.

Taylor-O'Reilly attributes this unprecedented growth to the unique learning and community experience students receive at the School of Continuing Studies. The School brings together a diverse community of industry experts, instructors, and ambitious high-achieving learners in a common goal to lead the growth of their industries.

The School's unique cohort delivery model allows students to build professional relationships and friendships with their peers, while also developing their human skills and technical capabilities. The curricula of part-time and full-time programs emphasize experiential education, which ensures students can apply their new knowledge in the workplace, and the School's accelerated delivery formats prepare students for the career that they want in as little as six months. During the pandemic, these features are highly attractive to mid-career professionals that are looking to quickly reskill and upskill.

In five years, the School has also earned a reputation as a national leader in offering first-to-market, innovative new programs that address emerging professions. Its accelerated certificate programs are tied to high-demand careers that are experiencing significant skills gaps, such as the new programs in Information Privacy, DevOps, and People Analytics.

To help support this enrolment growth, the School recently broke ground on the York University School of Continuing Studies' signature new 97,000-square-foot Keele campus building to create even more lifelong learning opportunities and help students achieve their fullest potential.

For people interested in looking to upskill now, most part-time certificate programs are open for registration until September 25. Prospective students can learn more about the School's portfolio of programs and enroll at continue.yorku.ca/certificates.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

York University's School of Continuing Studies is the fastest growing continuing education provider in the country. With a commitment to lifelong learning and access to education, the School offers professional programs and English language preparation. The School is composed of a dynamic professional programming unit that develops innovative certificate programs that prepare professionals to thrive in the rapidly changing world of work. It is also home to the York University English Language Institute -- the largest university English language institute in Canada.

